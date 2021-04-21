Shopify Vs. Wix

By Lars Lofgren

Have you ever wondered what the best ecommerce website builders are? Well, we’re here to discuss the differences between Shopify and Wix—which are the two most popular website builders on the market. They both came in as the top two options when we did a deep dive into the best ecommerce website builders available today.

Even though Shopify powers over one million online stores and is probably the most popular, Wix is an overall better ecommerce website builder because of its functionality and comprehensive features at such an affordable price.

With smart assistance for website design and free web hosting, Wix is an excellent option for beginners and veterans deciding to build a website from scratch.

However, both website builders offer extensive support, flexibility, and a range of great templates, so even though we believe Wix is a better option, Shopify is undoubtedly a close second.

Shopify Pros and Cons

Pros

Extensive app integration

24-hour support

Flexible

User-friendly and scalable

Cons

Transaction fees

Lackluster blogging software

Slow setup process

Extensive app integration

High-quality ecommerce templates

Affordable analytics and reporting

Customizable design

Wix Pros and Cons

Pros

ADIs for design

Automatic site backup

Animations tool

Free extra features

24/7 support

Cons

Templates not interchangeable

Premium plans are one-site only



Automates tough choices

Top customer support

Custom domain included

Paid plans start at $14/month

Now that you know both website builders’ pros and cons, let’s look at the most important criteria to consider when investing in a website builder. Which product comes out on top for each?

Ease of use: Wix

Unlike Shopify, Wix is a little easier to use with its intuitive drag-and-drop interface for website building. This interface is important because it’s so easy to use, with the perfect balance of options for beginners to advanced features that veterans can use to completely transform their website presence.

With Wix, you have total design freedom with the drag-and-drop feature. However, if you feel overwhelmed and aren’t sure where to start, Wix lets you fill out its design questionnaire—where its powerful Artificial Design Intelligence (ADI) will create a free personalized website for you.

On the other hand, Shopify only gives you the option to edit HTML and CSS within your website, which can be confusing for beginners or anyone who doesn’t know much about coding.

Compared to Shopify, Wix is a simpler option because it’s flexible in the design and setup processes. Some reviewers have said that the initial setup process for Shopify can be slow and that you may need some technical know-how, especially for domain redirection. We think the slow setup can be discouraging to users, where Wix is much better in this aspect.

Like Shopify, Wix lets you hire an expert or freelancer for web design, graphic design, marketing, or web development for an additional fee, which can help those who prefer to work with real professionals instead of the ADI.

Customization: Wix

Again, Wix comes out on top and has more to offer when it comes to customization. With many free extra features, add-ons, and advanced paid features, you have the freedom to optimize your website for blogging, ecommerce tasks, and even take online bookings.

To make it even easier, Wix lets you optimize your website for SEO purposes, and all you have to do is answer a few questions about your website, location, and specific keywords to get a personalized SEO plan.

In terms of design, Wix has more creative options like video backgrounds, scroll effects, and animation. One pro of Wix is the ability to add animation anywhere on your website for added impact and uniqueness.

Unlike Shopify, Wix offers unlimited customizable tasks, where you can drag and drop design features and fonts wherever you want. Yes, Shopify does let you customize your templates in the theme editor menu, where you can view your deconstructed website to add, remove, or move individual sections around. Unfortunately, though, it restricts these sections too much to be helpful.

This means you cannot move everything, which can restrict creatives that want full control over design and customization, which is why we think Wix is a more supportive option.

There are still some similarities between the two, and just like Shopify, you have the option to completely customize colors and fonts through the advanced Wix editor, where you can choose your primary colors, palettes, and themes.

Template Quality: Shopify

Shopify has a good range of templates, with over 70 premium themes to choose from. We think the features of the Shopify templates offer more benefits to its users than the Wix templates.

Unfortunately, though, there are only nine free templates, and it wouldn’t hurt to add a few more options. However, it’s not all bad as the free themes also have a wide variety of design potential for basic and more simple ecommerce websites.

In terms of variety, Shopify offers high-quality templates for most industries, from health and beauty to sports and recreation. It does an outstanding job at honing in on the ecommerce side of things in its template designs, with sale optimization and product recommendations.

However, Wix is certainly not short on variety, with over 500 designer-made templates for every business niche. Even though Wix has an incredibly extensive category of templates, we think it can be overwhelming to try to choose a template that will remain permanent.

Because unlike Wix, once you choose a Shopify template, you still have the freedom to choose another one and transfer existing data without hassle to create a new design on your site. Wix is the complete opposite of this, and once you pick a template, you are cannot change it. This is why we think Shopify is much better for templates.

What’s great about both premium and free templates on the Shopify store is that they include:

Customizable content sections

SEO

Drop-down navigation

Free updates

Mobile-friendly design

Free stock photos

Social media icons

These are comprehensive features particularly excellent for beginners looking at designs for a new starter online business.

Premium templates cost $180 for Shopify Lite plan users. If you happen to purchase the Shopify Basic plan or above, you get to choose 20 premium themes to add to your account. Both premium and free Shopify templates have something for everyone, with high-quality features and customizable options.

Analytics and Reporting: Shopify

Analytics and reporting tools aren’t deal breakers for an ecommerce website builder. But it is a tool that can help you improve your website and give a breakdown on profits and losses—and we found that Shopify offers this feature a little more affordably than Wix does.

The most comprehensive analytics and reporting come with the Shopify Advanced and the Shopify Plus plans. But, if you can’t afford to fork out more than $299 per month, the Shopify Lite and Basic Shopify plans are still pretty helpful and informative.

With the Shopify Lite plan, you can still view key sales, orders, and online store visitor data with its overview dashboard. You also get access to financial reports and product analytics so that you can see the performance of your products.

If you have a more flexible budget, the Basic Shopify plan offers everything the Lite plan does, plus live view, acquisition, inventory, behavior, and marketing reports.

On the other hand, Wix seriously lacks in this department. You don’t get access to any of these tools on its cheapest plan, and you only get one year free for the visitor’s analytics app on the next cheapest plan. This will still cost you additional fees after that month is up, which we don’t think is worth the hassle.

Even though Shopify has a good range of analytics and reporting tools, since they aren’t absolutely necessary for a successful online store, we would only recommend the more comprehensive plans to larger businesses that sell high volumes of inventory.

Product Offerings

Both Shopify and Wix offer very similar products that help you build your website from the ground up. Here’s an in-depth look at the different products they both offer and which website builder is better:

Domain Registration: Wix

Wix certainly offers a more inclusive and all-in-one solution for domain registration than Shopify does. First and foremost, Wix offers a free domain for one year with any plan, for as low as $10 per month, whereas Shopify does not. You can expect to pay $14 per year for an individual domain with Shopify, which is around the same price as purchasing a domain from a third-party provider.

Both Wix and Shopify have some form of domain protection and privacy. However, Wix practices private domain registration, which means you’ll avoid identity theft, unwanted solicitations, and domain hijacking.

We found that choosing a domain with Wix is much more seamless than choosing one with Shopify. This is mainly because Wix offers free web hosting with every domain registration, making it easy to set up your website to its full potential.

It’s a little less seamless with Shopify, as it offers subdomains and subdirectories that can impact your website’s URL structure and decrease the SEO value of your main website if you choose a subdomain.

Overall, Wix is more affordable and easy to navigate when registering for a domain. It is especially great for beginners or small business owners on a budget, as you receive a domain for free while getting bonus features from the Wix plan.

It’s not ideal for new users to pay $14 per year, on top of a website builder’s payment plan like you do with Shopify.

Website Design: Shopify

Although we think Wix is a tad more powerful when it comes to customization, Shopify has an overall better website design because of its clear and narrow features. Even though HTML and CSS can be confusing to some, we think it’s a better trade-off than a stubborn template—which is the bulk of your design.

Having such an extensive range of templates to choose from with Wix is more of a downside, but this is only because its templates are not interchangeable.

If you’re building a website, you want to have the freedom of choosing multiple designs to see how they look—but unfortunately, with Wix, you need to manually transfer all of your data onto each template you select. This is a significant downfall for Wix’s design department, which is why Shopify is more accommodating.

With Shopify website design, you have more functionality using Liquid templating language and complete control over all HTML and CSS code that keeps your chosen design intact.

Another cool feature of Shopify’s website design is that you can create customer groups, customer accounts, detailed customer profiles, and custom gift cards—so your customers have access to everything on launch day.

Mobile App: Wix

The last most helpful product offering is the mobile app. Wix offers the most extensive and complete mobile app on the market, which is an excellent option for remote teams that are managing or building a website together.

Although Shopify’s mobile app also lets remote teams work from wherever they are, Wix has a more expansive range of tasks you can complete via mobile.

For example, you can build and edit your entire website through your mobile device, which is incredible in terms of remote access. You can also manage your online store and take payments, complete customer orders, and add tracking numbers.

A few other tasks you can do on Wix’s mobile app include:

Run your blog

Stay connected to members

Let clients book and make payments

Chat live with visitors with automated greetings

Track analytics in real-time

What about Shopify? Well, its mobile tasks include:

Manage your products

Process orders

Respond to staff in real-time

The difference is staggering, and users who utilize the Wix mobile app are sure to feel more supported. The Wix mobile app is jam-packed with features that will help grow your website and generate more leads on the go.

Overall, we think Wix is a better ecommerce website builder than Shopify. For four of the seven criteria and product offerings that we looked at, Wix came in at number one. At number one on our top list, we just think that Wix is a more supportive all-in-one business solution.

As the more affordable option of the two, Wix offers excellent products, features, and tools that will help you build and improve your online business and presence. With impeccable customization options and an easy-to-use interface, Wix lets you have full freedom of your website.

Users don’t need to worry about the technical side of things, like domain registration or web hosting, because Wix takes care of all the nitty-gritty. Users have a more seamless and positive experience investing in Wix than any other website builder on the market.

