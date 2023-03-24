Shipfusion Review

By Lars Lofgren

Shipfusion is an ecommerce fulfillment solution that provides businesses across the United States and Canada with powerful fulfillment, inventory management, and customer support to assist in building a seamless ecommerce operation.

With additional products in returns, freight, and warehouse projects, you can focus on growing your business with an all-in-one solution.

Shipfusion did not make it onto our top list of the best ecommerce fulfillment services, though it is still a decent option.

About Shipfusion

Shipfusion offers comprehensive features for ecommerce fulfillment that scale to the size of your business. Whether you need shipping for 10 products or 100 products per month, Shipfusion can help you process orders, manage customer returns, and track inventory without the hassle of outsourcing various fulfillment platforms.

Along with Shipfusion’s ecommerce fulfillment platform, its other products and services include inventory management, fulfillment center locations, a returns program, a freight management system, warehouse projects, and a reporting portal.

Shipfusion Health and Stability

Shipfusion was founded in 2014 as a privately traded company with headquarters in Chicago, Illinois. Shipfusion has four investors, including Kanye Anderson Capital Advisors, Vitality Capital, Seek Captial Management, and MER Partners, collectively raising $40 million across four funding rounds.

As of 2023, Shipfusion has hired more than 250 employees across the United States. With a 4.9-star rating on Glassdoor, most of Shipfusion’s current and former employees seem to support the CEO and like the work culture.

Shipfusion Pricing

Unfortunately, Shipfusion doesn’t disclose pricing for any of its products on its website. This is because its ecommerce solution is highly customizable, and Shipfusion wants to work with the user to create a package that works well with their exact needs.

Shipfusion Pricing Structure

As Shipfusion doesn’t disclose pricing on its website, there isn’t much to discuss in terms of pricing structure. However, after extensive research, we found a few users claim that Shipfusion uses a monthly pricing structure.

But because Shipfusion works with you to create custom pricing, there’s a high chance that you can choose a structure that best suits your budget and business.

Shipfusion Pricing Comparison

One of Shipfusion’s main—and most popular—products is its ecommerce platform, so I will compare the pricing for this same product between two competitors. Similarly to Shipfusion, many ecommerce platforms don’t disclose pricing on their website, but let’s take a look at two companies that do.

ShipMonk bases its pricing on how many monthly orders you expect to pack and ship. For example, if you have between zero and 500 monthly orders, you will pay a $3.00 pick fee per order, a $0.75 fee for additional items per order, a $0.20 fee for promotional inserts, and $2.00 for return processing. ShipMonk also offers monthly storage fees that range from $1.00 per month to $25 per month for a pallet.

Easyship offers a different pricing structure, with tiers that range from free to $29, $69, and $99 per month. Easyship’s free plan comes with 50 shipments per month and unlimited ecommerce integrations.

Shipfusion Trials and Guarantees

Shipfusion doesn’t currently offer any free trials or guarantees. However, you can request a custom quote and view a demo for free.

Shipfusion stands out for its robust inventory software with incredible fulfillment features. Shipfusion’s ecommerce fulfillment service is flexible, with comprehensive customer support and smart storage.

You will benefit from Shipfusion’s ecommerce fulfillment platform if you are looking for a flexible platform that will grow with your business. If you want to explore other excellent alternatives, check out our reviews of the best ecommerce fulfillment services.

What Makes Shipfusion Ecommerce Fulfillment Service Great

Shipfusion’s ecommerce portal is easy to navigate, with graphs, drop-down menus, and item lists.

Robust inventory software: Shipfusion can help you manage your entire inventory with its robust inventory software. This software automatically updates your inventory data across multiple sales channels in real-time, which allows you to sell products on various platforms simultaneously while ensuring your data stays consistent. Shipfusion’s robust inventory software also allows you to transparently view all stock levels, including SKU continuity reports, back order notifications, and count/adjustment entries.

Smart storage: If you’re looking to reduce storage costs and optimize how you store your products, Shipfusion offers storage solutions that target both areas. Shipfusion strategically designs its warehouses and inventory systems to assign your products to designated areas. And fewer shipment errors will likely result in fewer returns. Shipfusion also offers customized storage solutions, including temperature-controlled spaces and food-grade storage options.

Flexible shipping: Shipfusion works closely with its selected merchants to ensure you get the best rates possible. Shipfusion currently offers ground shipping, which is flexible and affordable for everyone involved. As a third-party logistics (3PL) fulfillment provider, Shipfusion handles the entire shipping process—from warehousing to distribution—and can help you deliver your products in as little as two days.

Comprehensive customer service: Slow customer support is a worry of the past with Shipfusion’s comprehensive customer service options. Instead of only having the options of phone or email customer support, Shipfusion allows you to choose from support tickets, live chat, email, phone, help video demos, and a blog. Plus, every Shipfusion user gets a dedicated account manager for additional support.

Powerful inventory fulfillment features: Aside from Shipfusion’s inventory management options, you’ll also benefit from its powerful inventory fulfillment features that help streamline your fulfillment and shipping process. For picking orders, you can choose from piece picking, which allows you to hand-pick orders, batch picking for bulk orders, or zone picking, where employees are assigned to one area of the warehouse at a time. You also have the option to integrate Shipfusion into your preferred sales channel for seamless order processing.

Where Shipfusion Ecommerce Fulfillment Service Falls Short

Shipfusion offers a seamless fulfillment service with shipment, order, and customer details in one centralized place.

Tracking issues: After reviewing dozens of reviews, I found a small percentage of reviewers who experienced tracking issues while using Shipfusion. They claimed that Shipfusion failed to accurately track their inventory, which led to overselling inventory they didn’t have.

Non-transparent pricing: Most ecommerce fulfillment services don’t disclose pricing on their website, so it’s not an uncommon practice. However, it does make it increasingly difficult for businesses to understand what their budget should look like for Shipfusion’s service. Instead, Shipfusion works with each customer to create a customized pricing plan that will suit your needs.

Sometimes slow shipping speeds: Despite Shipfusion claiming that its ground shipping can deliver products in as little as two days, this doesn’t seem to be the case for a few users. Some reviewers claimed that Shipfusion took up to a week to deliver their products, which caused them to lose money and time.

While Shipfusion is a powerful ecommerce fulfillment service with smart storage and extensive inventory management, the best company on the market today is ShipBob, with reliable two-day shipping and omnichannel support.

Final Verdict

Shipfusion is an excellent ecommerce fulfillment service that caters to businesses looking to streamline their fulfillment and shipping processes. With robust inventory software, smart storage, and comprehensive customer service, Shipfusion can help you create a reliable ecommerce operation.

Even though Shipfusion has been in the industry for nine years, the company continues to prove its reliability through generous funding rounds and a 4.9-star rating on Glassdoor.

