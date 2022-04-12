Shane McCardle Achieves Black Diamond Rank At The Happy Co.

By Team Business For Home

Shane McCardle was a hard-working commissioned sales rep. living in Vancouver, British Columbia, constantly feeling the tug between spending more time with his young daughter and earning more income.

He was introduced to network marketing and saw the concept validated with his first paycheck of $7. While $7 was not a lot of money, it was an EXTRA $7. And the lightbulb immediately came on.

“I can keep my job and earn EXTRA money with my network marketing business,” Shane realized.

For two years he slowly built his monthly check to more than $1,500 per month, but always felt like the 5% commissions he was earning on Customer purchases never seemed adequate.

A friend gave him a call, telling him about a new company with a product called “Happy Coffee” that paid much higher commissions for gathering Customers. Shane’s friend didn’t realize it at the time, but Shane was experiencing serious difficulties in his personal life.

Although Shane wasn’t a coffee drinker, within 20 minutes of drinking the Happy Coffee, he literally saw his dreams illuminate on his car’s windshield. Shane knew the mental clarity and nearly euphoric optimism he was experiencing was a gift he needed to share with the world.

He resigned his distributorship that day, on the 13th of the month, just two days before his monthly commissions were to be paid. He told the corporate office of that network marketing company – “keep my check” – and off he went with The Happy Co.

Within 2 months, his monthly check with The Happy Co. exceeded his monthly income from the previous company (which took 2 years to build). In 5 months with The Happy Co., he was earning more than his full-time sales rep. position.

In 6 months, he took his daughter on a two-week dream trip to Maui with an ocean-view suite, a convertible jeep, helicopter rides, and a round of golf at one of the most beautiful courses on earth – the Wailea Golf Club.

After 13 months, Shane was earning an extra 11 times the income of his traditional job, so he resigned from that company to share Happy Coffee full time. “I’ve always been independent. I never wanted a 9-to-5 job. I just wanted to help people. Elevate people.

And The Happy Co. gave me this amazing opportunity to improve people’s lives … and it pays me so much more money than I’ve ever earned when I was chasing the money! Stop chasing money and start helping people … and then the money will chase you,” Shane offers.

Shane’s daughter, Thaila, graduated high school last year. Shane built her a camper bus with his Happy Co. earnings and let her take a year off, traveling all throughout Canada. Thaila wants to start her own skateboard company. And guess who is going to be her primary investor?

“I feel grateful for the life that I have now and I feel proud that I’ve improved the lives of SO many other people along the way. Also, it’s so important for me to be surrounded by like-minded, beautiful people. I could never have done this alone,”

Shane said in a tone of utter gratitude.

“My business grew organically. And it all started with a $7 check. But when I realized it was an EXTRA $7, I could see a whole new set of possibilities for my life.”

Shane is currently in Puerta Vallarta, Mexico scouting a location for a new winter home and sharing the simple message of Happy Coffee … and an independent life in which you don’t have to choose between being a good father and being a successful breadwinner. It started with $7. But the journey is just beginning.

About The Happy Co.

The Happy Co., formerly Elepreneurs, launched in February 2021 with an established foundation of successful nootropic, functional beverage products that enhance mood, boost energy, enhance sleep, and make you look and feel like a younger person.

The Happy Co. starts with products but does not end there. We are a lifestyle and a dose of happy. For more information about The Happy Co. go here.

