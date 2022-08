By Melinda Bartley

Want to make your blog searchable? SearchWP is the best search plugin out there to add a Google-like search engine to your blog. Learn why and how to use it.

The post SearchWP Review for Bloggers: The Best Search Plugin? appeared first on Blog Tyrant.

Source:: https://www.blogtyrant.com/searchwp-review/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=searchwp-review