Sean & Ty, Holistic Health And Wellness Brand, Joins MDC Marketplace

By Team Business For Home

Sean & Ty, an innovative holistic health and wellness brand, is excited to announce its partnership with MyDailyChoice.

For the past 20 years, Sean and Ty Loomer have dedicated their lives to educating others on how to live a healthy and abundant lifestyle. By joining forces with MyDailyChoice and getting approved to sell its lineup of products in the marketplace, Sean & Ty aim to expand its reach to an even wider audience.

“We are thrilled to be the newest brand to partner with MyDailyChoice and sell our products in their cutting edge marketplace. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to empower individuals to lead healthier and happier lives,”

says Founder Sean Loomer.

Sean & Ty offers a diverse portfolio of products, including BLD, designed to support healthy digestion when eating cooked or processed foods with breakfast, lunch, and dinner. This innovative formula contains three key enzymes vital for breaking down and converting carbohydrates, proteins, and fat into energy sources.

Their Whole Flower Hemp CBD drops are the perfect complement to the MDC top-selling Hempworx brand. The potent drops contain a rich blend of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids.

As one of their flagship products, the Sean & Ty brand includes a Whole Lion’s Mane Fluid rich in neurotrophic compounds to support healthy cognitive function. Finally, their powerful Recover supplement is perfect for supporting healthy joint function and workout recovery.

“The inclusion of Sean & Ty in the Marketplace further strengthens our commitment to offering a comprehensive selection of high-quality health and wellness products to both Affiliates and Customers,”

says MyDailyChoice Founder Josh Zwagil.

About MyDailyChoice

MyDailyChoice is a marketplace where you can discover new brands, shop for your favorite products, and empower your entrepreneurial spirit. Founded by two dynamic entrepreneurs, Josh & Jenna Zwagil, who had a desire to empower individuals by eliminating obstacles and fostering positive change. For more information please visit www.mydailychoice.com

The post Sean & Ty, Holistic Health And Wellness Brand, Joins MDC Marketplace appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2023/05/sean-ty-holistic-health-and-wellness-brand-joins-mdc-marketplace/