Seacret Celebrates Huge Month Of Leadership Advancement With Muzafer Najfi Achieving Crown

According to a Seacret Direct Press release:

Today we celebrate Muzafer Najfi as our newest SEACRET Crown Agent.

With an organization of over 1 million customers and Agents, the consistency and recent rapid growth of his organization demonstrate remarkable success in attracting consumers, professional networkers and opportunity-seekers through Seacret.

A true servant leader, Muzafer is the first to say that the achievement is indeed a team victory and is a testament to the strength of our community. We are proud and grateful in celebrating this milestone with Muzafer and want to express our congratulations with professional and personal appreciation for his contribution to Seacret. Always a willing leader, contributor, partner and supporter of the team, this is a special advent.

Muzafer Najfi has been a professional business networker for more than 25 years with advanced leadership experience in coaching, training, and helping individuals with personal development as well as leading multiple organizations to the top of compensation plans.

Asking about his consistent growth, Muzafer stated that it’s been in part attributed to the

“global expansion of Seacret products and opportunity to 60 countries and the addition of Club Seacret, the only true “Lifestyle Improvement” membership of its kind.”

With the best members-only pricing on all Seacret Products and unmatched entertainment and vacation experiences, his teams have found faster success and growth globally. The Club Seacret membership has helped to strengthen Seacret’s product sales and expanded sales volume significantly while improving loyalty at the same time. Seacret reported more than 400 new residual rank earners in the Month of October adding to a strong second-half of 2022.

Muzafer’s calling takes him all over the world to help people build their entrepreneurial businesses and achieve their personal, financial and lifestyle goals. He and his wife Fozia currently reside in Arizona, close to the US Company Headquarters, with their two beautiful daughters, Naseera & Malaika.

CEO & Founder Izhak Ben Shabat applauds Najfi as well stating,

“We are so very proud of Muzafer and the impact he has made. No Leader is more giving or serving of his community than he is. I know that his team and family celebrate this with him. Muzafer has made helping others his mission through Seacret and we’re celebrating as a company today as well…”

“At Seacret, it’s our mission to drive growth for our Agents, and there’s no better way to grow than by helping each other grow,” says Muzafer.

“This kind of support creates a powerful community where people can learn and share their knowledge — something we all need in order to succeed. With this in mind, we set out to create a new kind of company that fosters learning, teamwork, and camaraderie throughout our organization.”

Recently Seacret announced a bold new Trainer’s Academy platform and reward model for those seeking to become trainers and coaches in an effort to create an even stronger foundation for learning, leadership-development and financial-sustainability. Muzafer is one of many reasons why Seacret has become such a strong cultivator of “Lifestyle Improvement” and a special home for so many around the world.

We congratulate him again on this significant achievement.

About Seacret Direct

Seacret Direct is a service driven company. Launched with a direct-to-consumer model selling premium Dead Sea skincare products through kiosks, Seacret became the world leader in the space. From the lowest point on earth, with over 20 years of expertise and mastery, Seacret Minerals from the Dead Sea unlocks the potential of this legendary beauty spa that seduced Cleopatra and brings it directly to customers worldwide.

Founded in 2005, Seacret Direct develops, manufactures and sells premium nutrition and skincare products that combine Dead Sea minerals and other clean ingredients with new technologies and scientific breakthroughs. Exclusively manufactured in Israel, Seacret skincare products offer mineral combinations found only in the Dead Sea. Seacret nutrition products are plant centered formulas and supplements for every body. The Club Seacret membership program rounds out the proposition of the lifestyle company serving an ever-expanding community.

Seacret products were sold in many countries before the company adopted the direct selling business model in 2011. Since then, Seacret continues to be recognized on the DSN Global 100 list for its global impact of the industry on economic and social realms.

For more information, visit seacretdirect.com or clubseacret.com.

