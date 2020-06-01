Routine and Habits That’ll Help Grow You Quickly Regardless of How Old You Are by Allen Fu

By Simon Chan
Allen Fu and Simon Chan talk about routines and habits that’ll help grow you quickly regardless of how old you are. He also talks about the mistakes he made and the importance of focus.
Who Is Allen Fu?
Allen Fu is a millennial entrepreneur and leader from Sydney, Australia. He graduated with a degree in Nutrition & Metabolism from Sydney University and was a Personal Trainer and Nutritionist before he got into network marketing.
Allen is a second generation network marketer and he’s been able to use traditional methods combined with building online to create a unique hybrid model.
He’s a 6 figure earner and had a team of over 75,000 customers and reps.
Favorite Quote
Your future is created what by you do today and not tomorrow.
Must Read Book
Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki
Cashflow Quadrant by Robert Kiyosaki
Recommended Online App
Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Google, Google Drive
Recommended Prospecting Tool
Zoom and info prospecting package
Contact Info
Allen Fu on Facebook and Instagram
