Routine and Habits That’ll Help Grow You Quickly Regardless of How Old You Are by Allen Fu

By Simon Chan

Allen Fu and Simon Chan talk about routines and habits that’ll help grow you quickly regardless of how old you are. He also talks about the mistakes he made and the importance of focus.

Who Is Allen Fu?

Allen Fu is a millennial entrepreneur and leader from Sydney, Australia. He graduated with a degree in Nutrition & Metabolism from Sydney University and was a Personal Trainer and Nutritionist before he got into network marketing.

Allen is a second generation network marketer and he’s been able to use traditional methods combined with building online to create a unique hybrid model.

He’s a 6 figure earner and had a team of over 75,000 customers and reps.

Favorite Quote

Your future is created what by you do today and not tomorrow.

Must Read Book

Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki

Cashflow Quadrant by Robert Kiyosaki

Recommended Online App

Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Google, Google Drive

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Zoom and info prospecting package

Contact Info

Allen Fu on Facebook and Instagram

