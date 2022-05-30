Root Wellness Accused Of Fraud By Top Network Marketing Professionals

By Team Business For Home

Root Wellness stated in their company profile:

“At ROOT, our goal is to create products that honestly improve your life on a daily basis. We know that when you love something, it’s only natural to share it with people you care about.

Part of living a healthy life also includes having a healthy bank account. That’s why we’ve created a revolutionary community sharing model that allows you to reap the rewards of ROOT, from a wellness perspective, and financially.

The great part is, you don’t have to jump through any tricky sales hoops to do it.”

Seems that is not the case:

A former top Network Marketing professional in very good standing stated and accuses the company and founder Clayton Thomas as follow:

1.Investment funds in return of company ownership. We were promised company ownership when we invest money which we did but we got fraudulent operating agreement and never got any certificate of company ownership or anything.

Until today, the money was gone and nothing was received in return. No ownership, no company reports as every owner should have etc., nothing.

They simply took this money and they keep working forward like nothing happened.

My investment amount was $100,000 but I also do know another few investors in different amounts such as $350,000 and another in amount of $800,000.

2. Bills repayment. Aside the initial investment I was also paying bills for the company for the first few months such as monthly IT development, initial product packaging etc.

From this side I am still over a little over $39,000.

3. All the hours and work we have put in developing the company – corporate salary.

From this side if we know just basic hourly payment beside even understanding what company executives in this industry brings to the table, we are owed over $250,000 for about 18 months of work between myself and my partner.

A lot of promises has been made as the other business mentioned, nothing has been done.

4. Team building commissions.

In 2021 our distributor position was taken over by Clayton Thomas. He has simply entered his email over our position and has taken over our entire team that at that time was over 17.000 members.

Of course he keep cashing out now from this position, attaching one of the screenshots where you can see that the money was transferred from our account commissions account to his own account.

I am estimating that between April 2021 and today company owns us already close to $1 million in commissions since many members we sponsored and know are making significant revenue in the company.

5. Stealing of the members we sponsored and moving them under their own positions of Clayton Thomas, Christina Rahm Cook. and also another executive in the company – Ted Baker.

An other Top Network Marketing professional in good standing stated and accuses the company and founder Clayton Thomas as follow:

Clayton Thomas is a complete fraudulent narcissistic person and the world needs to know.

Here is short list of things he did without going in detail:

Made countless promises to investors and partners which he didn’t deliver

Stole money from several investors which he never paid back

Manipulated positions and their downlines

Moved downlines to benefit himself

Blatantly stole downlines

Restructured downlines to funnel payments to himself in the comp plan

Stole commissions

We have reached out to Root wellness for a statement however we did not receive an immediately response. We have placed Clayton Thomas on the MLM Blacklist.

The post Root Wellness Accused Of Fraud By Top Network Marketing Professionals appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/05/root-wellness-accused-of-fraud-by-top-network-marketing-professionals/