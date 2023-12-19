Romyk Lushchenko From Ukraine Achieves Double Diamond Rank At Earn.World

By Team Business For Home

Romyk Lushchenko, a remarkable leader in the network marketing industry, has achieved the prestigious rank of Double Diamond at Earn.World, the fast-growing conpany in the direct selling sector.

The Ukrainian leader was introduced to his first nutrition-based company, PM International, in 2016. However, he didn’t see network marketing as a profession that could transform his life and that of many others at the time.

“To be honest, I started to think about network marketing as a profession in 2019. At that time, I realized I can make my dreams come true. I find myself excellent at communicating and delivering an impactful message.”

shared Romyk.

His journey began when he was invited to attend a presentation which turned out to be a Multi-Level Marketing presentation; after the event he was very skeptical about the business. To get a better understanding of the world of network marketing and its limitless possibilities, he chose to attend a good business school.

Romyk was introduced to the opportunistic world of Earn.World, and it has since transformed his life completely. He chose Earn.World because the company not only provides multiple ways for him and his team to earn money and build a successful business, but it’s also an ever-evolving platform focused on innovation, leadership, and solid business opportunities.

“Although I enjoy trading, I find it difficult to turn a profit. Earn World, however, has altered the story by transforming the cryptocurrency trading industry. The company’s automated trading system makes it easy for anyone to benefit handsomely from every move in the market.”

said the new Double Diamond ambassador, Romyk.

When asked about the secret to his continued growth and success at Earn.World, he replied,

“Having a burning desire to succeed, being very consistent, and willing to learn. These characteristics have helped me attain continued success. I am into the right time management and making the right strategy to meet my goals.”

He also acknowledges that his discipline, focus, and tenacity have been instrumental in his success. Romyk’s ability to empower and inspire others has also played a significant role in his ongoing development at Earn.World.

The new leader is determined to support the company’s expansion and success in the upcoming months, as well as assist more individuals in gaining additional streams of income.

About Earn.World

Earn.World, the world’s most advanced and transparent trading infrastructure, is the first company in the crypto industry to ever store trading data on the blockchain. The company is providing a smarter way to automate crypto by enabling users to make profit from every market move with its fully automated trading infrastructure.

In collaboration with leading experts in the AI trading market, Earn.World enables traders to earn up to 12% per month through sophisticated algorithms and tried-and-tested strategies.

Spearheaded by Suki Chen, one of the most respected and reputable figures in the blockchain space, the company has secured over 50 key partnerships with over $400 billion in trading experience. For more information, please visit www.earn.world

