Rockstars Achieve Career High At Velovita

True community requires commitment and openness. It is a willingness to extend yourself to encounter and know others. Tracy Laughard, Bri Skvarce, and Kena Smith were not acquainted before starting their Velovita ventures.

Yet, each of these three influential women shared the same vision and are now on a similar path: to help team members build and succeed.

As a result of relentless hard work and unyielding dedication, each of them has achieved their highest levels of success in their careers to date at Velovita; most Members on their respective and separate teams, highest monthly team sales totals, the highest number of customers, and career highs in income.

That’s not all; they are all now included in a prestigious and exclusive group of global top leaders – Rock Star Elite!

Kena Smith shared,

“This rank wasn’t necessarily something I set my sights out for when first joining Velovita. However, it’s a direct reflection of how many lives I’ve had a small part in touching and how many leaders I’ve been able to empower to do the same.”

When asked why Velovita was the key to her success, Tracy Laughard shared,

“So many things! Having a unique product that is simple and that people love is a huge factor.

Having a comp plan that allows everyone to make REAL money is a big reason too. But I think the biggest reason is that we have mentorship here.

I’ve NEVER been mentored and driven to get to my personal next level the way I am here. That has made ALL the difference.”

Helping others is a significant factor for leaders like Tracy and Kena. However, no stranger to such an impact is also Bri Skvarce, who, like Kena and Tracy, has not only advanced to Rock Star Elite but has set career high levels for income, team size, and sales volume while at Velovita.

“I always took a back seat and never wanted to be in the spotlight. Since I joined Velovita, I have learned to step up my leadership skills. I truly want to impact many lives and show others what is possible for them! This is the place to do it,”

says Skvarce.

With so much to celebrate this year, Velovita CEO & Founder, Kosta Gara shared,

“We love seeing our Members succeed at Velovita. These leaders haven’t just achieved another rank, they’ve built success and secured it. We’re forever driven to deliver the unique, sought-after social selling experience so others can also find success.”

For these powerful leaders, the party’s just getting started. Velovita is still a young company – and their community keeps on growing. When asked how that success impacted their personal growth, Tracy shared,

“I can honestly say that I’ve grown more here in the short time I’ve been here than I have in my entire network marketing career.

And I think a lot has to do with the leadership and mentorship we get with industry greats. They say you are the people you surround yourself with, and I am blessed to say that HERE, we are surrounded by, and learning daily from, the absolute BEST.”

Moreover, Kena added,

“At Velovita, there’s such an emphasis on personal growth and leadership development. Having that support and the mentors I had access to was a huge part of my success.”

With the world moving so fast, it’s easy to give up when things get tough. Velovita’s President, Jeff Mack, added,

“In this industry, you have to give yourself time. Give yourself time to grow and develop your skill. Give yourself time to get better. Lead by example. Show people around you how far loyalty and consistency can take them.

Give it some time for your growth and success to take hold. We are so proud of our culture, community, and of course Kena, Bri, Tracy and many others. They have truly resonated with our mission of providing an ecosystem of inspiration, education, and life enrichment!”

About VELOVITA

Founded on 90+ years of operational and field success, VELOVITA is rapidly becoming a global leader of innovation in the field of biohacking, social selling, community expansion and support for the new world entrepreneur. Their mission is to provide an ecosystem of inspiration, education, and life enrichment. VELOVITA has a singular focus on the individual to increase their daily performance both mentally and physically.

For more information on VELOVITA, please visit Velovita.com or Velovita’s Facebook page. You may also contact us at info@velovita.com. To join the new movement, click here for the Velovita Member Rewards. We know you’ll #LOVIT!

