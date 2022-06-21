Rocío Luque & Miguel Ángel Manzano From Spain Achieve Double Diamond Rank At Valentus

By Team Business For Home

Rocío Luque and Miguel Ángel Manzano Ruiz stated upon their achievement:

Just 11 years ago we were desperate, our financial situation was it was absolutely bad, sometimes we depended on social assistance to be able to pay the minimum household expenses (electricity and water) and our debts kept adding up.

My wife and I had a girl at that time and we could not find a way to improve our economic situation because although I worked in a bakery at night, the expenses were greater than the income.

One day searching the internet to generate extra income, I learned about the possibility of being able to “Work From Home”, that was a radical change in my way of thinking because I had never had a business and did not know I could do it.

That was how I discovered a whole world of possibilities; we began to train and develop skills that were totally unthinkable to me before.

It was less than 4 years ago when Valentus came into our lives at that time we were going through a personal and economic crisis because we couldn’t find our place in the industry, but we always had our dreams clear and that’s how we met John Haremza.

He shared with us the secrets that he had applied for more than 30 years, and that had led him to earn more than 25 million dollars, working from home and we put it into practice and since then our lives changed.

Shortly after meeting John Haremza we were generating 4 figures a week we have been able to travel the world and fulfill many dreams. We finally have control of our lives and our finances.

The most important thing is that we are helping many families achieve their financial goals and above all we have found our life purpose. Network marketing together with personal development is the greatest discovery that can happen to any person being to transform his life.

We are happy and grateful for everything we are building, and this is just the beginning, the best is yet to come.

“Show me a worker with big dreams and in him you will find a man who can change history. Show me a man without dreams, and in him you will find a simple worker”. “

Spanish Version

Hola somos Rocío Luque y Miguel Ángel Manzano, saludamos desde Sevilla 🇪🇸España

Hace 11 años estábamos desesperado, nuestra situación financiera era nefasta a veces dependíamos de ayudas sociales para poder pagar los gastos mínimos de casa (luz y agua) y se nos acumulaban las deudas, mi mujer y yo teníamos una niña en aquel momento y

No encontrábamos la manera de mejorar nuestra situación económica porque a pesar de que yo trabajaba de noche en una panadería, nuestros gastos superaban a nuestros ingresos.

Un día buscando por Internet alguna opción para poder generar ingresos extras conocí la posibilidad de poder Trabajar Desde Casa, eso para mí en aquel momento era un cambio radical a mi forma de pensar porque nunca había tenido un negocio ni sabía cómo podría hacerlo.

Ahí fue como descubrí todo un mundo de posibilidades, comenzamos a formarnos y a desarrollar habilidades que antes eran totalmente impensables para mí.

Fue hace menos de 4 años cuando llegó a nuestra vida Valentus en esos momentos estábamos pasando por una crisis tanto personal como económica por qué no encontrábamos nuestro lugar en la industria, pero siempre tuvimos claro nuestros sueños y así fue como conocimos al Sr. John Haremza, él nos compartió los secretos que había aplicado durante más de 30 años, y que le habían llevado a ganar más de 25 millones de Dólares, trabajando desde casa y lo pusimos en práctica y desde entonces nuestra vida cambió.

Al poco tiempo de conocer

Sr. John Haremza ya estábamos generando 4 cifras a la semana hemos podido viajar por el mundo y cumplir muchos sueños por fin tenemos el control de nuestra vida y de nuestras finanzas y lo más importante es que estamos ayudando a muchas familias a conseguir sus objetivos financieros y sobre todo hemos encontrado nuestro propósito de vida.

El Network marketing junto con el desarrollo personal es el mayor descubrimiento que a cualquier ser humano le puede ocurrir para transformar su vida.

Estamos felices y agradecidos por todo lo que estamos construyendo y esto es solo el principio, lo mejor está por llegar .

Muéstrame un obrero con grandes sueños y en él encontrarás un hombre que puede cambiar la historia. Muéstrame un hombre sin sueños, y en él hallarás a un simple obrero.

About Valentus

In Latin, the word “Valentus” means “prevail,” defined as proving to be superior in strength, power, and influence. Recognizing that, we could n0t have picked a more fitting name for a company that strives to be the example in an industry that deserves a leader to follow.

Since day one, our focus, our passion, and our commitment have been to create a company, a product line, and an opportunity built on a foundation of integrity.

From creating significant levels of income, to building strong networks, healthy long-lasting relationships, making new friends, participating in activities you never even knew existed, having the time to do the things you love with the people you love to be with, VALENTUS can help you PREVAIL in ALL of your goals. For more information please visit www.valentus.com

