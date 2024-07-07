RIMAN Ranked As Triple AAA+ Opportunity For 2024

By Team Business For Home

RIMAN, a network marketing company founded in South Korea in 2018, is turning heads within the industry and opened the USA market in 2023.

RIMAN is committed to self-care products based on eastern practices of holistic well-being, emphasizing the importance of slowing down and honoring oneself. Their patented technology has innovatively combined this ancient Korean skincare tradition with rare, sustainably sourced ingredients from Jeju Island to create “a difference you’ll love.” Their best-selling K-Beauty skincare line is scientifically-backed and designed to cleanse, hydrate, and protect the skin for a natural, radiant glow.

Their 2023 financial year showed a modest yet promising revenue of $545 Million, a portion of which, a lucrative 35%, could have been paid out as commission. Interestingly, this matches the broader industry average – a promising sign for those entering network marketing. Yet, it’s important to approach this opportunity with a balanced perspective.

According to RIMAN:

Riman’s product lines Botalab and Lifening offer unprecedented results in personal care and nutrition with gut health and collagen products.

Since its establishment in 2018, RIMAN has generated over $2 billion in revenue through more than 400,000 Beauty Planners, sold over 30,000,000 units under 13 patents, and won over 28 awards.

Their products are a beautiful combination of tradition and innovation, powered by liposome technology, and comprise the “RIMAN Ritual.”

This article is written by Team Business For Home and is fact checked by Ted Nuyten – CEO of Business For Home.

In an exciting development for RIMAN, industry stalwarts Tim Herr and Christopher Kim have taken on rank advancements as the company’s first National Directors in the USA. Their achievement, seen as a significant step forward for the network marketing firm, were reported in Business For Home.

Their leadership skills will be on display at the forthcoming 2024 RIMAN North America Annual Convention. RIMAN is also demonstrating a commitment to global success through their initiative, RIMAN Village. This progress points to a bright future for the company.

RIMAN in Facts and Figures

In the year 2023, company RIMAN maintained a steady revenue stream similar to 2023, achieving a revenue of estimated $545 million. Out of this, commissions of up to $190 million could have been disbursed, with RIMAN’s compensation plan enabling them to pay out 35% of this figure. The company has been honoured with an ‘AAA+’ rating by Business for Home, which denotes an excellent opportunity for prospective associates.

In terms of ranking, RIMAN has an impressive standing when compared to the 650+ worldwide network marketing companies listed in BFH’s database. The company’s current Business for Home Momentum Rank is 57, placing it highly in the market sector.

Additionally, they hold a global Similarweb Rank of 349,631, positioning them at 146 in the same database. However, RIMAN lags in user reviews with only 2 feedbacks on Business for Home, ranking at 201. The company has established a robust network with 15 recommended distributors and 4 top earners under the guidance of CEO KyungJung Kim from South Korea.

Facts and figures as of the day of publication of this article. The ranks are calculated based on 650+ world-wide network marketing companies in the Business for Home database.

B usiness for Home Rating: AAA+: An awesome opportunity

2023 Revenue: $545 million

Revenue difference compared to 2022: 0%

Compensation plan payout: 35%

Potential commission payout in 2023: $190 million

Current Business for Home Momentum Rank: 57

Number of Recommended Distributors: 15 (Rank 15)

Number of Top Earners: 4 (Rank 80)

Business for Home Pageviews: 1,721,178 (Rank 65)

Similarweb Rank: 349,631 (Rank 146)

YouTube views: 99,805 (Rank 258)

RIMAN has 2 reviews on Business for Home (Rank 201)

CEO of RIMAN: KyungJung Kim

Company Country: KR

Data provide by the proprietary Business for Home Intelligence Engine

(article continues below)

Recommended Distributors RIMAN

View “Huong Dam”

Huong Dam

View “Christina & Kenny Jeong”

Christina & Kenny Jeong

Top earner

View “Sheryl Tischer”

Sheryl Tischer

View “Veronica Vasquez”

Veronica Vasquez

View “Christina & Kenny Jeong”

Christina & Kenny Jeong

Top earner

View “Lisa Clark”

Lisa Clark

View “Nancy Nikolovski”

Nancy Nikolovski

View “MJ Kim”

MJ Kim

View “Tracy Zimmer”

Tracy Zimmer

View “Sherard Willis”

Sherard Willis

You might want to team up with a RIMAN recommended distributor. You find them above and at the bottom of this article.

Here’s a glimpse of what people are writing about RIMAN

The Business for Home reviews about RIMAN depict a promising image for the company. As noted by MJ Kim, one of the reviewers, he sees RIMAN as a thriving company that is rapidly growing in its domain. Kim is quoted saying,

“Riman is the next legacy company! Already a multi billion dollar giant, the top selling brand in Korea, the fastest growing skincare direct selling company in the world, Riman is attracting the industry legends!”

He furthers praises the company for its life-changing products, unique compensation, and excellent leadership.

Moreover, MJ Kim mentions the ease of finding customers due to the visible effects of the products and notes the current trend of Korean beauty. As he says,

“I was blown away by the products and it’s incredibly easy to find customers because they see it in my skin! Also Kbeauty is the hottest trending topic!”

Another reviewer, Mary M Mace, shares her impressive experience with RIMAN’s products. Even though she is yet to formally join the company, her interaction with the products has been excellent. In her words,

“The products, the team, the representatives, the overall company and service are excellent”

Mace elaborates on the professionalism and knowledgeability of the representatives and exceptional quality of RIMAN’s products.

Apart from their impressive products, RIMAN has been appreciated for its customer service, with both reviewers noting the excellent support they received. As both a customer and individual interested in becoming a representative, Mace finds the representatives at RIMAN very efficient and helpful. According to her,

” I was so impressed by the representative and the products that I asked how I would be able to sell these products as well.”

To learn more about RIMAN and see other reviews, visit the RIMAN Company Page.

In conclusion, RIMAN has consistently received positive feedback from its users and partners for its high-quality skincare products, remarkable customer service, and promising business opportunities. For anyone looking for a skincare brand with proven results or a business opportunity in the direct selling industry, RIMAN is highly recommended.

RIMAN Conclusion

RIMAN is making waves in the network marketing channel. An impressive revenue of $545 million in 2023. They might have paid out $190 million in commissions to distributors.

Tim Herr and Christopher Kim are important leaders in RIMAN USAA. RIMAN is having a big event in 2024. They are also working on global success with RIMAN Village. RIMAN seems to have a good future ahead of them. So, you might be able to make decent money by joining them as a distributor.

As with all opportunities, success cannot be promised or guaranteed. Success within the Network Marketing channel results only from successful sales efforts, building up a customer and affiliate team, which require hard work, diligence, skill, persistence, competence, and leadership.

The post RIMAN Ranked As Triple AAA+ Opportunity For 2024 appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2024/07/riman-ranked-as-triple-aaa-opportunity-for-2024/