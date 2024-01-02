RIMAN Ranked As Double A Opportunity For 2024

By Team Business For Home

RIMAN, a network marketing company based in the USA and founded in South Korea, has shown remarkable progress. With its 2022 revenue amounting to $545 million, an impressive 35% of earnings was potentially available for commissions. This matches the industry standard, making it an attractive prospect for growth-oriented individuals. .

With a firm commitment to global success, network marketing company RIMAN recently unveiled RIMAN Village; a strategic initiative aimed at solidifying their international presence. Originating from South Korea, this $500+ Million dollar company has made notable strides in expansion, with their standout move being their official launch in North America. RIMAN continues to build and strengthen its network, underlining their dedication in fostering a widespread, dynamic business community.

RIMAN in Facts and Figures

In 2022, RIMAN enjoyed a revenue of $545 million. Of this amount, a potential of $190 million could have been allotted for commission, with the company’s compensation plan actually paying out 35%. As per the rating of Business for Home, RIMAN has been recognised as an ‘AA+’ company, indicating an impressive performance. As of now, RIMAN maintains momentum rank 76 out of 800+ global network marketing companies in the BFH database.

In terms of its global standing, RIMAN holds rank 1,469,126 according to Similarweb, ranking 303 out of 800+ worldwide network marketing companies as per the BFH database. Furthermore, the company counts three recommended distributors in its ranks and boasts 5,064 pageviews on Business for Home.

Facts and figures as of the day of publication of this article. The ranks are calculated based on 800+ world-wide network marketing companies in the Business for Home database.

Business for Home Rating: AA+: An awesome opportunity

2022 Revenue: $545 million

Compensation plan payout: 35%

Potential commission payout in 2023: $190 million

Current Business for Home Momentum Rank: 76

Number of Recommended Distributors: 3 (Rank 61)

Business for Home Pageviews: 5,064 (Rank 278)

Similarweb Rank: 1,469,126 (Rank 303)

YouTube views: 96,253 (Rank 269)

RIMAN has 1 reviews on Business for Home (Rank 276)

CEO of RIMAN: KyungJung Kim

Company Country: South Korea

Data provide by the proprietary Business for Home Intelligence Engine

Here’s a glimpse of what people are writing about RIMAN

RIMAN, a name that resonates with excellence in service and quality, has been creating ripples in the market, and the user reviews evidently confirm this.

Mary M Mace, one of the users of RIMAN products, says, “The products, the team, the representatives, the overall company and service are excellent. I haven’t signed up but I have their products and am so impressed that I plan on signing up once I return home from my current trip.”

As per Mary, the representatives were knowledgeable and the quality of the products is incomparable. Her ecstatic review about the products and the company emphasizes the first-rate experience she received.

“As a Korean beauty fanatic, I have tried many different brands and products over the past 20 years. This is by far, the best with the quickest results.”

From the words of the review, it is evident how impressed Mary was with the results RIMAN products delivered. So much so that she considers it the best brand above all others she had tried over the past two decades. The swift results captivated her to the extent that she expressed her interest in selling the products.

“And I was so impressed by the representative and the products that I asked how I would be able to sell these products as well.”

Overwhelmed by the superb quality of the products and the commendable service of the company, Mary envisages being a part of the RIMAN family herself.

All said, if you are on the lookout for a quality product with exceptional results, your search might just end at RIMAN.

How RIMAN could improve their visibility

Publishing success stories and company press release offer several advantages for companies. Here are some of the key advantages of publishing success stories and links to several high performing articles from different companies as examples of a shining marketing strategy anno 2024.

Inspiration Motivation, Credibility and Trust

Success stories serve as sources of inspiration and motivation for others. When people read about others who have overcome challenges and achieved their goals, they are often motivated to pursue their own aspirations. They can enhance your credibility and build trust with your audience. Real-life examples of achievements provide evidence that your strategies, products, or services are effective and can deliver results.

Success stories provide social proof that your offerings have been valuable to others. Potential customers or clients are more likely to engage with your products or services if they see that others have benefited from them. In competitive markets, success stories can set you apart from competitors. Demonstrating your track record of achieving results can give you a unique selling point.

Overall, success stories and press releases have the power to inspire, educate, and foster connections. Whether in the business, personal development, or social spheres, sharing stories of achievement can bring about positive change and growth in Network Marketing.

RIMAN Conclusion

