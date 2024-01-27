Richard Hadi Yuwono Achieves Diamond at QuiAri

By Team Business For Home International

Some people join Network Marketing with the hopes of achieving financial freedom. QuiAri Diamond Promoter, Richard Hadi Yuwono, from Indonesia, joined with the hope of helping his mom pay a few bills.

Richard learned how to grow his business quickly by following the actions of top industry leaders. Those same leaders eventually led him to QuiAri where he recently achieved the high rank of Diamond.

“Growing up, my parents had their own business. Everything was going fine until my dad got sick. We took some heavy financial losses, and it was up to my mom to try and help us recover. I was just a student, but I tried my best to help.

I started tutoring to help bring in some extra income, but it wasn’t enough. A friend introduced me to a Chinese Network Marketing company. I had no idea what I was doing, but I was eager to learn.

I thought if I just followed the actions of top earners in the company, my business would also grow – and it did! I was able to help my family financially in ways I never thought were possible.

Now that I’m one of the industry leaders, it’s my turn to help others. QuiAri’s breakthrough, proprietary anti-aging products, and industry-first 5-Minute Pay have recently launched in Indonesia, and I didn’t hesitate to join.

My mentors, Crown Purple Diamonds, Mario and Ryani Halim, and Grand Purple Diamond, Marcell Halim joined first, and I followed. We are working to help people look younger, feel better, and earn 5-Minute Pay. Everything is going great!

We have helped a lot of people, and in doing so I have achieved the high rank of Diamond,”

said QuiAri Diamond Promoter, Richard Hadi Yuwono.

Richard’s mentors, Mario and Ryani Halim learned about QuiAri from its Founder & CEO, Bob Reina, and his wife, Kristie Reina. Bob is known as one of the most innovative and successful leaders in Network Marketing.

QuiAri was founded just 5 years ago and has revitalized the Direct Sales industry and the multi-billion-dollar anti-aging market with proprietary, breakthrough Products and a one-of-a-kind Opportunity that pays Promoters in less than 5 minutes worldwide after every sale.

“All of the top leaders are joining QuiAri. I joined just before they launched in Indonesia, and it was one of the smartest decisions I’ve ever made. My business took off quickly and still hasn’t peaked.

I’m already a Diamond and on my way to QuiAri’s top rank of Crown Purple Diamond. Bob Reina recently launched our Products and Opportunity in Indonesia and South Korea, and Hong Kong and Macau are now live.

I like that QuiAri is focused on global expansion because it means Promoters have the golden opportunity to be among the first to introduce entire countries to QuiAri.

Plus, QuiAri already does business in over 100 countries, so we can grow or expand our business almost anywhere in the world. My dream right now is to build a Team with 1 million Promoters and Customers.

In past opportunities, I don’t think that would be possible, but at QuiAri it just takes hard work,”

said Richard Hadi Yuwono.

With the anti-aging market projected to reach over US $100 billion by 2032, QuiAri has separated itself as a leader among leaders with products featuring the new #1 anti-aging superfruit, Maqui, and their proprietary, super-concentrated Maqui Berry extract, MaquiX®.

“Maqui is the #1 superfruit for anti-aging, but the antioxidants that are naturally produced in the berry provide other miraculous scientifically proven nutritional benefits.

Maqui supports and promotes skin, digestive, brain, cardiovascular, and eye health, and has anti-inflammatory properties. Plus, it can help boost the immune system and promote weight loss.

You can’t get all that in other anti-aging products. Also, MaquiX®, QuiAri’s proprietary Maqui Berry extract, was created through a collaboration between Bob Reina and Dr. Juan Hancke, the #1 Maqui Berry expert. This is the most potent Maqui Berry extract you can buy.

It boosts the antioxidant power of Maqui up to 10 times. I take QuiAri Products daily and I’ve noticed an improvement in my health.

I haven’t gotten sick in a long time, and I have better focus and feel energized throughout the entire day. It’s like my body has been rejuvenated, and I feel like a younger version of myself,”

said Richard Hadi Yuwono.

Richard said that Bob Reina went “above and beyond” when creating QuiAri’s Products. He especially loves QuiAri Shake and Prime because they are very delicious.

“Other shakes are sandy and gritty, but Bob Reina taste-tested over 100 different shakes to make sure ours were sweet and smooth.

I crave my morning vanilla shake. It feels like you’re drinking delicious birthday cake batter.

I like the chocolate, too. It tastes like chocolate malt. Prime is really good, too. It’s Maqui-flavored, so it’s sweet and refreshing. The Energy tablets are my go-to pre-workout ritual.

No energy surges or crashes, just slow and steady energy the entire time. My performance in the gym has never been better,”

stated Richard Hadi Yuwono.

Excited QuiAri Promoters and Customers who have taken the Products are eager to share their results on social media. QuiAri’s social media pages (@QuiAriOfficial) feature hundreds of before-and-after photos of people who look visibly younger, have smoother, softer skin, and/or experienced noticeable weight loss.

“The products are incredible, unlike anything people have ever seen before, and the Compensation Plan is the fastest-paying and one of the highest-paying in the industry.

There isn’t a single QuiAri Promoter who isn’t set up for success, and that is intentional.

Bob Reina used to be a Police Officer as well as a Promoter in the field. He’s interested in helping others while making it easier for everyone to benefit from Network Marketing, not just skilled industry veterans.

QuiAri is a binary system and is very easy to understand and share with others. You aren’t required to build multiple legs.

In fact, you can reach the very top – Crown Purple Diamond – by starting with just 2 people, a Promoter on your left side and a Promoter on your right side, and then build from there.

Plus, QuiAri’s free Purple Diamond Guide teaches people how to build a global business. One of the most valuable lessons in the Guide is to not try and build your business alone.

The most successful Promoters aren’t afraid to ask questions or ask for help. Our top Leaders know it’s better when everyone wins together.”

said Richard Hadi Yuwono.

QuiAri Promoters, including Richard, love the culture Bob Reina has created and have full confidence in the Executive Leadership Team, which has over 500 years of combined MLM experience, as well as the direction of the company.

“QuiAri is my new forever home. I have no doubt – this will be the next multi-billion-dollar business. I’ve done well following the actions of successful people, and Bob Reina is the most successful person I know.

We’re at the very beginning of something very big with an opportunity to help millions of people all over the world. T

here is no risk to join QuiAri, but a huge risk if you don’t and miss out. This is a true once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I can’t wait to see where it takes me,”

said QuiAri Diamond Promoter, Richard Hadi Yuwono.

