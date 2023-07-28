Renowned Leadership Expert John C Maxwell to Keynote Faith Over Fear Business Summit in September

By Nicole Dunkley

The Higdon Group, LLC , a global social media, network marketing and personal development training company serving entrepreneurs, is proud to announce that John C. Maxwell, the globally recognized leadership authority and New York Times bestselling author, will take center stage as a keynote speaker at the summit, scheduled from September 7th to September 9th, 2023, at the Orlando World Center Marriott.

With an illustrious career spanning decades, John Maxwell has earned iconic status as an influential leadership expert. His books, including “The 21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership” and “Developing the Leader Within You”, have become cornerstones of leadership education, impacting millions of individuals and organizations worldwide.

As the founder of The John Maxwell Company, John’s work has had a profound effect on businesses, governments, and communities, training millions of leaders globally.

John Maxwell’s engaging and relatable speaking style has captivated audiences globally, making him one of the most sought-after speakers in the world. His transformative teachings inspire individuals from all walks of life to realize their full potential and become effective leaders in their respective fields.

The Faith Over Fear Business Summit is a prestigious event that gathers network marketing industry leaders, influencers, and entrepreneurs to share valuable insights and strategies for business success. Over the course of three days, attendees will have access to a wealth of knowledge, empowering them to overcome challenges and drive unparalleled growth in their business ventures.

Hosted at the esteemed Orlando World Center Marriott, the summit will provide a conducive setting for networking and collaboration, fostering an environment of support and growth.

The Faith Over Fear Business Summit is open to the public but advanced registration is required. For more information and to reserve your seat for Ray Higdon, John Maxwell, Jessica Higdon and over 30 other powerful speakers, visit www.FaithOverFearLive.com

Ray Higdon stated;

“I’m honored that John Maxwell will be our keynote speaker at the Faith Over Fear Business Summit. In addition to spending hours on our stage, John will be having lunch with our Super VIPs and spending even more time with a select group of leaders. I’m as eager to learn from him as our attendees are, which is why John and I are partnering on an exclusive mentoring program over the next 12 months!”

John Maxwell said;

“One of the mistakes I made when I was young is that I would come to conferences like this by myself…. and what I learned is that you can’t take an experience that you’ve had personally and have it have the same effect on people who weren’t there. You were either in the room or you weren’t in the room… so don’t make the mistake I made as a young leader, bring your team!”

About the Higdon Group

The Higdon Group is passionate about helping entrepreneurs reach their highest potential by equipping them with the knowledge needed to succeed at every level of their personal and professional development.

The Higdon Group stands apart from other training companies given their continued dedication delivering daily live “field-tested” and proven social media and marketing strategies, giving network marketing professionals from around the globe support and celebration as they are guided daily with live training by Ray Higdon and his high achieving team members.

To learn more, visit www.HigdonGroup.com

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2023/07/renowned-leadership-expert-john-c-maxwell-to-keynote-faith-over-fear-business-summit-in-september/