Ranveer Singh Achieves Global Ambassador Rank At iX Global

Investment and saving have always been important – once you are on the path of financial investment you will come to a point when you are planning for your long-term financial goals, and that’s when you should start asking about diversification.

This is what happened to Ranveer Singh. After being brought up in a business family in Mumbai, he started his own denim manufacturing company right after college. But he did not understand how to run a business so unfortunately it was shut down.

That is when he began his career in direct selling, where he was initially successful but did not save or invest any of his earnings. After seventeen years he had nothing to show financially for his efforts, even after moving to Canada to better his business prospects.

Ranveer Singh:

“Diversification and globalization is the key to the future. The future will always be uncertain, however you can decrease your financial uncertainty by creating a diversified financial portfolio through the right financial education.“

The two years ago he joined iX global which allowed him to create long term, sustainable wealth. Thanks to the robust training systems and educational products on the platform, he and many of his friends are achieving financial freedom.

“From day one my leaders and mentors helped me to understand the importance of financial planning and diversification.”

Diversification is an investment strategy that involves spreading your money across a range of different investments. The idea is that by diversifying, you lower your risk of losing money because you’re not putting all your eggs in one basket.

It is no secret that diversification is one of the keys to financial success. By investing in a variety of assets, you can protect yourself from the volatility of any one particular investment. Ranveer believes this is why the iX Global platform offers such a diverse range of product training, market courses, and investment opportunities.

There are many benefits to diversifying your portfolio. One of the most important is that it can help you weather economic downturns. When one sector is struggling, another may be doing well, and vice versa. This can help you balance your losses and keep your overall investment strategy on track.

Another benefit of diversification is that it gives you the opportunity to invest in a variety of industries and companies. This can help you spread your risk and potentially increase your returns. Finally, diversifying your portfolio can also make it easier to rebalance your investments over time.

As your needs change, you can adjust your portfolio accordingly without having to sell off all of your investments and start from scratch.

Ranveer:

“The moment you become a part of iX Global’s community, you get access to an amazing system which helps students grow step by step. The regular training sessions help students understand the entire financial ecosystem so they can make informed decisions about how to engage in financial markets and diversify appropriately.”

The strategies that Ranveer has learned from the iX Global platform has allowed him to achieve more financially in two years than in the previous seventeen. He says that it all boils down to the right kind of education and learning imparted by the platform once you become a part of the system.

About iX Global

iX Global is an educational and self development fintech platform that works on the philosophy of learning and earning. You can subscribe to the courses to learn financial skills to implement for yourself, and also earn money through the referral bonus structure that the company has put in place for its Brand Ambassadors. iX members also become a part of a community that works together towards each other’s personal and financial goals.

For more information, please visit www.ixglobal.us

