Randy Schroeder – Kannaway Experiences Meteoric Growth

By Ted Nuyten

Randy Schroeder stated:

Those who know the history of my career know that the period of my greatest direct selling success was the period between 1991 and 2001, when I was a part of the leadership structure at Rexall Showcase International.

The meteoric growth we are experiencing in Kannaway is only now causing all past personal success records to fall, one by one.

One of the great keys to that past success was an assembly of leadership which was skilled, varied in style yet completely complimentary of each other. Of special importance was our combined ability to successfully launch and build large organizations in Asia.

How thrilled I am to announce today that two of the integral parts of that leadership structure of the past, have now joined Kannaway to build the future.

These men, Gordon Oswald and Glade Poulsen are two of the best, ever…in our entire industry. I have known Glade since 1977…and Gordon since 1993. We know each other well.

Glade and Gordon, amazingly, have built organisations whose combined sales eclipse $3 Billion. Incredible.

The power of the CBD/end of the prohibition of cannabis plus the Kannaway management group and compensation structure plus long relationships of mutual trust and respect have combined to bring Gordon Oswald and Glade Poulsen to Kannaway. .

ur entire company and each BA, irrespective of where you find yourself in the structure will benefit from the vast knowledge that these leaders bring to our company.

My guess is that it will not be long before we recognise each of these men for individual as well as team accomplishments

About Kannaway

Kannaway® is a network sales and marketing company specializing in the sales and marketing of hemp-based botanical products. Kannaway® currently hosts weekly online sales meetings and conferences across the United States, offering unique insight and opportunity to sales professionals who are desirous of becoming successful leaders in the sale and marketing of hemp-based botanical products.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Our mission is to be the premier cannabis and hemp industry innovators, leveraging our team of professionals to source, evaluate and purchase value-added companies and products, while allowing them to keep their integrity and entrepreneurial spirit. We strive to create awareness within our industry, develop environmentally-friendly, economically sustainable businesses, while increasing shareholder value.

For details on Medical Marijuana, Inc.’s portfolio and investment companies, visit www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2018/10/randy-schroeder-kannaway-experiences-meteoric-growth/