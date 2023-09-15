Rain International Welcomes Lori Kamberian as Social Media Manager

By Nicole Dunkley

Rain International, the global leader in seed-based nutrition, is excited to announce the newest addition to its team, Lori Kamberian, who will assume the role of Social Media Marketing Manager.

Lori brings over 7 years of invaluable experience in successfully managing social media and digital marketing strategies across various brands, making her a true ‘jack of all trades’ in the field.

Lori’s career has been marked by a dedication to her craft and a deep expertise in multiple social media platforms, consistently enhancing brand engagement and driving increased awareness and sales.

Her talent as a social media marketing expert has seen her develop and implement highly effective strategies, create compelling content, and consistently drive month-over-month growth.

In her most recent role, Lori was responsible for establishing a bridge between network marketing partners and social media, enhancing connection with audiences and customers. Rain International is thrilled to welcome Lori, who will bring her wealth of experience and passion to our team.

Byron Belka, CEO of Rain International, expressed his enthusiasm for Lori’s appointment, saying,

“We are thrilled to welcome Lori Kamberian to the Rain International family as our new Social Media Manager.

Her track record of driving results and her strategic approach to social media marketing align perfectly with our mission to provide innovative seed-based nutrition to our customers.

Lori’s expertise will undoubtedly elevate our brand presence in the digital landscape.”

Devon Burke, VP of Marketing at Rain International, added,

“Lori’s ability to identify key performance indicators, collaborate seamlessly across all facets of marketing, and foster meaningful relationships with customers and field partners is a testament to her professionalism and dedication.

With Lori on board, we are confident that Rain International will continue to strengthen its social media presence and deliver our message to both our loyal audience and new potential customers.”

Lori Kamberian expressed her excitement about joining Rain International, saying,

“I am thrilled to be a part of the Rain International team and contribute to the growth and success of this remarkable brand.

My goal is to showcase the exceptional products and values that Rain embodies through our social media channels.

I look forward to maximizing our potential and ensuring our unique personality shines through.”

Lori’s appointment as Social Media Manager reaffirms Rain International’s commitment to re-investing in corporate leadership to bring top-notch seed-based solutions to the world while staying at the forefront of digital marketing trends. With Lori’s expertise and passion, Rain International is poised to reach new heights in the digital space.

