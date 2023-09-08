Rain International Welcomes Devon Burke as Vice President of Marketing

By Nicole Dunkley

Rain International, the world leader in seed-based nutrition, is proud to announce the appointment of Devon Burke as its new Vice President of Marketing.

Devon brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this role, with over a decade of influential positions at renowned network marketing companies such as Isagenix International, Plexus Worldwide, and Rodan + Fields.

Throughout her career, Devon has managed successful marketing, communication, retention, and sales campaigns for direct selling organizations. Her track record includes developing award-winning customer experiences, events, and innovative sales tools.

Devon is widely recognized for her storytelling, having skillfully shaped brand, product, and opportunity narratives for several prominent direct sales companies.

Devon’s commitment to enhancing the customer experience and empowering field sales teams perfectly aligns with Rain International’s mission to introduce the unmatched benefits of seed-based nutrition to the world, one person at a time. Her appointment underscores Rain’s commitment to fostering continued growth by reinvesting in its corporate leadership team and bringing in top talent.

In addition to her extensive professional accomplishments, Devon holds a Masters in Global Management from Thunderbird School of Global Management, a distinguished institution known as the world’s most global and digital leadership, management, and business school.

In her most recent role as Vice President of Marketing, Devon was responsible for building the brand narrative from the ground up, ensuring competitive positioning and crafting a compelling story to attract new leaders to the business.

Rain International’s CEO, Byron Belka, expressed his enthusiasm for Devon’s appointment, stating,

“Devon’s exceptional track record improving customer experience and her dedication to excellence make her the ideal choice to lead our marketing efforts. We are confident that her expertise will not only enhance our customer experiences but also drive our mission forward.”

About Rain International

Rain International is the global leader in seed-based nutrition, offering unique products engineered from cold-pressed seed oils. Each seed contains more nutrients per part than anything on the planet, providing your body with the power to live youthfully and healthily. Our mission is to advance global health through seed-nutrition, one person at a time. Discover the transformative benefits of Rain International’s seed-based products and find a Rain Partner at www.rainintl.com.

