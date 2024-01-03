Rain International Ranked As Triple A Opportunity For 2024

By Team Business For Home

In the world of network marketing, Rain International stands distinct, this remarkable company notably veered from the industry standard, potentially disbursing a healthy 35% commission from those earnings to its associates.

Our review endeavours to unpack the Rain International opportunity and offer a comprehensive understanding of the company. Remember, every financial journey is unique and reliant on personal effort and market conditions. Nothing is promised, yet potential abounds.

This article is written by Team Business For Home and is fact checked by Ted Nuyten – CEO of Business For Home.

In recent times, Rain International continues to recognize high achievers within its network, with the attainment of the Black Rain Diamond Status by Jim and Rene Hoover. Further, the company’s diligent commitment to giving back to society was underlined with the collaboration between Rain and Seeds for Change Foundation, successfully raising $20,865 during the Ascend Event held in Oslo, Norway.

Rain also recently welcomed additions to their strategic team, including Lori Kamberian as their new Social Media Manager, Devon Burke as Vice President of Marketing, as well as Justin Wilson, who joined as Chief Revenue Officer to drive global growth.

Rain International in Facts and Figures

In 2022, Rain International exhibited a consistent performance with a revenue of $46 million, maintaining the same growth as the previous year. A substantial proportion of this revenue could have been allocated for commissions, with potential payouts reaching up to $16 million, which is 35% of the company’s entire compensation plan.

Acclaimed as a top-tier firm by Business for Home (BFH), the company has been conferred a AAA+ rating, placing it at the top echelon of the over 800 worldwide network marketing companies catalogued by BFH.

Further validating its business proficiency, Rain International currently holds the 63rd rank on the BFH momentum rank, while its digital performance on Similarweb earned it the 216th position globally out of the network marketing companies listed on BFH.

The company has garnered 28 reviews on the Rain International review page of BFH and is currently at the 80th position. It boasts a strong team of distributors, with 6 of them recommended and 2 among the top earners. The company’s Business for Home page has attracted 14,920 views. Under the able leadership of CEO Byron Belka, and stationed in the United States, the company continues to make strides in the sector.

Facts and figures as of the day of publication of this article. The ranks are calculated based on 800+ world-wide network marketing companies in the Business for Home database.

Business for Home Rating: AAA+: The Top rank

Compensation plan payout: 35%

Current Business for Home Momentum Rank: 63

Number of Recommended Distributors: 6 (Rank 37)

Number of Top Earners: 2 (Rank 105)

Business for Home Pageviews: 14,920 (Rank 114)

Similarweb Rank: 717,281 (Rank 216)

YouTube views: 70,156 (Rank 294)

Rain International has 28 reviews on Business for Home (Rank 80)

CEO of Rain International: Byron Belka

Company Country: USA, Utah

Data provide by the proprietary Business for Home Intelligence Engine

(article continues below)

Recommended Distributors Rain International

View “Alma Dzanic”

Alma Dzanic

View “Dr Maggie Andi Mill”

Dr Maggie Andi Mill

View “Marianne Riberg”

Marianne Riberg

View “Daniel Beckles”

Daniel Beckles

View “Casmire Okafor”

Casmire Okafor

View “Jan johansen”

Jan johansen

You might want to team up with a Rain International recommended distributor. You find them above and at the bottom of this article.

Here’s a glimpse of what people are writing about Rain International

Rain International, a seed nutrition company, receives mostly positive reviews from its customers. The customer feedback highlights a few key areas such as the products themselves, the company’s compensation plan, and their ethical practices.

Several reviews focus on the effectiveness of Rain International’s products in improving the users’ health. For example,

Sabina Safa Kustura shares that she is “enjoying a pain-free life now” while

Forsvik Beate emphasizes how the products “gave her health back”.

Oluwagbemisola Atewogboye also acknowledges how Rain products restored her health:

“after taking two of the products for two weeks, I did not need the injections any more. And now, there’s absolutely no more shoulder pains.”

Esther Dixon said:

“Rain international seed nutrition company have helped me, my family, and friends health-wise and financially.”

Moreover, Rain International is repeatedly praised for its compensation plan.

Both Safa Kustura and Atewogboye note that the company provides an opportunity to work from home doing online business.

“The company has a good compensation plan in place, treat the partners well with free holiday of a lifetime.”

Charles Payne also confirms that “compensation is amazing.”

People also acknowledge Rain international’s ethical business practices and commitment to society.

Hayzay mentions that the company is:

“investing to change the world to a better place with the seeds for change foundation.”

Esther Dixon agrees, stating,

“the company has changed so many lives by supporting different charities.”

Anne Stanger says:

“They are dedicated to the ethic concerning how the ingredients are produced. This is a company for the future!”

In conclusion, Rain International gets high praise from its customers for its effective products, attractive compensation plan, and noble ethical practices. The company appears to have created a balance of supporting both human health and the broader society.

Rain International Conclusion

Rain International’s achievements and positive impact extend beyond its financial success. The company has recognized high-achieving individuals within its network, such as Jim and Rene Hoover, who have attained the prestigious Black Rain Diamond Status.

Additionally, Rain International has demonstrated its dedication to giving back to society through its collaboration with the Seeds for Change Foundation, raising a significant amount of money during a recent event in Oslo, Norway.

The company has also strengthened its leadership team by welcoming experienced professionals, such as Lori Kamberian as the new Social Media Manager, Devon Burke as Vice President of Marketing, and Justin Wilson as Chief Revenue Officer. These strategic additions highlight Rain International’s commitment to driving global growth and enhancing its marketing efforts.

Overall, with its impressive revenue and commitment to its distributors, along with its focus on philanthropy and strategic team additions, Rain International presents a promising opportunity for individuals looking to make decent money in the network marketing industry.

As with all opportunities, success cannot be promised or guaranteed. Success within the Network Marketing channel results only from successful sales efforts, building up a customer and affiliate team, which require hard work, diligence, skill, persistence, competence, and leadership.

About Rain International

Rain International is the global leader in seed-based nutrition, offering unique products engineered from cold-pressed seed oils. Each seed contains more nutrients per part than anything on the planet, providing your body with the power to live youthfully and healthily.

Our mission is to advance global health through seed-nutrition, one person at a time. Discover the transformative benefits of Rain International’s seed-based products and find a Rain Partner at www.rainintl.com.

The post Rain International Ranked As Triple A Opportunity For 2024 appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2024/01/rain-international-ranked-as-triple-a-opportunity-for-2024/