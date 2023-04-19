Rachel Kellogg Vice President Of Beyond Slim Speaks Out

By Team Business For Home

We have all heard the term “ground floor opportunity” too many times to count. Unfortunately, in our industry it has become a metaphorical carrot dangled far too often, tied to the promise of a “once in a lifetime opportunity.”

That phrase, wrapped in dreams and diamonds has created a frenzy over and over again, causing distributors to jump in and sprint toward the hope of getting their big break. If you are anything like me, you’re completely over it.

We see distributors flocking toward the newest ground floor opportunity because if the company does become the next giant; the next big thing; the next legacy company, it will be worth it.

We all know those who got in at the beginning are not just rolling in the money either, they have stature, influence, and power. The culture is built and the standards are set when the company is young.

We would all love a seat at that table, but the problem is not every ground floor opportunity becomes a great one. The reality is tha only about half will even make it, and about 3% of those will take their place next to the giants like Amway, Mary Kay, NuSkin etc.

So, the race for that golden goose continues as more and more promise and more and more fail. We ask ourselves the question, what are we supposed to look for to be able to identify if this “ground floor opportunity” even has a chance to become a legacy.

I don’t claim to have all the answers, but over my tenure in the industry I have identified a few key things that I think should be the focus and will help answer that question and save you from the frenzy.

First, who owns that company; who is driving that ship? Is it a person, a board, or investors? That will set the tone of the entire journey. Do your homework and ask yourself a simple question after you have done your research.

Would I trust this person with my family’s livelihood? If the answer is yes, you are one step closer to a good opportunity. Next, look at the product. Product-based companies are not a thing of the past and there will always be a need for certain products. Identify what they are and make sure it aligns with a need.

Incredibly important is the quality and integrity of the ingredients, the amount of ingredients and testing practices. Is the product exclusive or a commodity?

The more exclusive the more unique the opportunity. Finally, review the comp plan to ensure it is generous, sustainable and that it can serve the masses and not just the few at the top.

Up until now, that has been a unicorn company. Let’s face it, a company led by a good human being, with a legitimate product and a comp plan to serve the everyday part-timer as well as the big dog has been hard to find. I waited until I found that trifecta to plant my flag and when I did, I planted it firmly. Beyond Slim® checked all those boxes.

We worked hard to achieve what we believed were all the things to support the growth, and when we were ready, we found a few to start the snowball. August 2022 we were doing about $50k a month in sales. Once word got out that this could really be the NEXT BIG THING, it wasn’t a snowball; it was an avalanche.

The growth was exponential and we’re now growing at 53% month over month for the last 7 months. That, my friend is unheard of!

April is shaping up to be our first million-dollar month! I tell you this because here at Beyond Slim it is the time of the unicorn.

To have all the right pieces with this kind of momentum, it truly may be that opportunity you have been waiting for. The time for leaders to join is when the avalanche is in full momentum and that time is now.

The culture is being formed, the product is being produced in record amounts, the tools are cutting edge and there are still seats left at the table. It may just be a once in a lifetime opportunity and that ground floor opportunity that can actually deliver.

About Beyond Slim

At Beyond Slim, nothing is more important than our mission to help millions of people become Fitter, Healthier, and Happier. The science behind ZipSlim® speaks for itself, and the care that has been put into our Metabolic Reboot will help you build lasting, healthy habits.

When it came time to decide how best to take this mission to the world, we decided to put people first, innovating an entirely new model we call Social Referral Marketing™. Find out more about Beyond Slim and its amazing product, ZipSlim at www.beyondslim.com

