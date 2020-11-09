Quick Start Guide to Building Your Personal Brand by Hayley Hobson

By Simon Chan

Discover how to build your personal brand so that you attract better prospects to your MLM business.

Hayley Hobson goes deep into building your avatar and specific questions you should ask yourself so that you’re branding yourself the right way.

Who is Hayley Hobson?

Hayley Hobson is a Certified Health and Life Coach, Double Presidential Diamond, 7 Figure Earner, and holistic health practitioner. After suffering from daily stomach aches for nearly 40 years and never feeling “well” in her body, she decided to take matters into her own hands.

Working closely with several Naturopathic, Ayurvedic and Integrative doctors, she quickly learned the importance of nutrition and nourishment in caring for her own well being.

She completed a Health Coaching certification, two Raw Food certifications, a Life Coach Certification and has since become an essential oils educator.

She now passionately shares her health journey, teachings and wisdom with global audiences, empowering women to take back their health and lives—to become free in body, mind and spirit.

She first appeared on MLM Nation on episode 15.

Must Read Books

Fiction

Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson

Recommended Online App

Asana

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Discovery Zoom followed by Coaching Zoom

Contact Info

Hayley Hobson on Facebook, Instagram and hayleyhobson.com

