QuiAri Wins As Prime Gel Draws Big Crowds At The Cheongju Musimcheon Marathon

Through sleet, snow, and very little sleep, QuiAri Promoters, Amy, Sunny, and Mr. Won from Seoul, South Korea left their homes at 3 AM and made their way to Cheongju Musimcheon Marathon to set up tables and tents.

“Our Team is very passionate about health and fitness. We are proud to be part of Korea’s National Marathon Association and get to travel to some of the biggest events in the country.

The Cheongju Marathon is definitely one we never miss. We arrived early to set up tables and tents with samples of Prime.

Over 3,500 people were in attendance, and it felt like every single one of them stopped by to learn about QuiAri. Everyone was excited to try Prime and learn more about our Same Day Pay Opportunity. We had so much fun and the people we met were terrific. It didn’t even feel like work,”

said QuiAri Promoter, Amy Park.

QuiAri launched in October 2023 in South Korea and became an instant sensation. Promoters and Customers there have raved about their phenomenal, proprietary anti-aging Products and revolutionary Opportunity that pays commissions the very same day in South Korea. QuiAri is well-known and respected through the industry for being the first company to introduce Maqui, the new #1 anti-aging superfruit, to the International Marketplace.

Scientists are calling it “the Holy Grail of age-defying beauty,” and it is living up to its reputation. QuiAri Products contain Maqui, the new #1 anti-aging superfruit, plus an exclusive Maqui extract (MaquiX®). In a collaboration between Dr. Juan Hancke and QuiAri Founder & CEO, Bob Reina, MaquiX® was created to boost the antioxidant power of the berry up to 10 times, providing extraordinary nutritional benefits that benefit the entire body.

In South Korea, where the average life expectancy is 84 years, people are looking for new ways to live happier, longer lives – and QuiAri is the best product to help them do that.

However, the QuiAri Opportunity is also drawing significant interest in South Korea as we are the fastest-paying MLM in Korea history. Same Day Pay is considered by many Promoters as “a life-changing gift.”

“The Cheongju Musimcheon Marathon was the perfect opportunity to introduce people to the Products and Opportunity of a lifetime. It is no surprise that the most successful Promoters in the entire industry are joining QuiAri,”

said Sunny, a QuiAri Promoter.

QuiAri’s family-oriented approach to Network Marketing has helped create a culture of positivity that Promoters love. Leaders are rewarded for helping those in their downline succeed. No one is left behind.

“It doesn’t matter where you are in the world, QuiAri is one family. We have the same core mission and values in all the countries we serve. We’re about helping others look and feel better while working towards time and financial freedom,”

said Amy Park.

QuiAri Founder & CEO, Bob Reina and his wife, Kristie Reina, are 100% committed to helping people reach their health and financial goals. Backed by an Executive Team with a combined 500+ years of MLM experience, QuiAri has already become a global phenomenon.

“We are well-positioned to lead the $500 Billion Global Anti-Aging market. People throughout the 100+ countries we serve love the way QuiAri Products make them look and feel. The testimonials we receive daily are the reward. Plus, the QuiAri Opportunity is changing lives.

Everyone needs a chance to earn extra income to pay for basic needs like groceries, utilities, education, and rent. Most people take baby steps toward their financial goals, but our Opportunity allows them to take giant leaps forward at incredible speeds.

Our company was built around doing what’s right. From the cutting-edge technology we utilize to ensure the quality and freshness of Prime (High-Pressure Processing), to not charging for resources Promoters need to run their business (Mobile App, Portal, Self-Replicating Website, etc) and professional translations in 10 different languages, QuiAri Promoters have every opportunity possible to be successful.

We love seeing our enthusiastic Teams sharing QuiAri at big events such as the Cheongju Musimcheon Marathon. We will always have room for anyone that wants to join the QuiAri Family, as long as they are willing to work hard, have fun, and want to help change the world,”

said QuiAri Founder & CEO, Bob Reina.

To learn more about QuiAri, their products, and the opportunity to become a Promoter or Customer, visit https://quiari.com/en, or follow them on social media @QuiAriOfficial.

About QuiAri

Welcome to QuiAri, the new worldwide phenomenon where people are turning back the hands of time with our breakthrough anti-aging products and experiencing life-changing results thanks to our industry-first 5-Minute Pay Opportunity. We have harnessed the power of the mighty Maqui Berry by extracting a special youth molecule, creating a proprietary youth restorative formula (MaquiX®) that has taken the $500 Billion Global Anti-Aging Market by storm.

Led by Founder & CEO, Bob Reina, and his world-class Executive Team with a combined 500+ years of MLM experience, QuiAri Shake, Energy, and Prime Gel are available in over 100 countries and are considered to be the biggest breakthrough in anti-aging. From youthful skin to antioxidant support to joint, heart, and immune health and increased energy and weight management, our product is for anybody and everybody. Our Team helps people win through our #1 products and one-of-a-kind opportunity, which is the first and only to pay commissions in just 5 minutes worldwide. Visit QuiAri.com to learn more.

