QuiAri Welcomes New General Manager For South Korea, Richard Park

The anti-aging market is growing quickly. Economists have predicted the global market to reach US $121.4 billion by 2032. Nobody knows these statistics better than Richard Park, QuiAri’s new General Manager for South Korea.

He has over 28 years of combined experience at multiple, multi-billion-dollar health, beauty, and nutrition companies with products designed to help people look and feel younger.

He recently joined QuiAri after learning about QuiAri’s breakthrough products. Scientists have discovered proof that the ingredients in QuiAri products can help people turn back the clock, and Richard wants to help get them into the hands of as many people as possible.

“I was impressed to see QuiAri launch in South Korea with products featuring Maqui, the world’s new #1 anti-aging superfruit. I’ve been in the MLM Industry for decades at large global companies focused on anti-aging through lotions, creams, juices, pills, and more.

QuiAri’s products are cutting-edge – I’ve never seen any product with the robust benefits of QuiAri Shake, Energy, and Prime. I was eager to join QuiAri because I’ve spent my entire career trying to help people live happier lives by looking and feeling their best.

When there is scientific data that supports the extraordinary benefits of Maqui and QuiAri’s proprietary Maqui extract, MaquiX®, it just can’t be ignored. I had to learn more. I also enjoy helping people reach their financial goals so they can live a better quality of life.

Same Day Pay in South Korea has been a game-changer and is revolutionizing the MLM industry. When QuiAri Founder & CEO, Bob Reina, invited me to join QuiAri as the General Manager for South Korea, I immediately accepted.

The anti-aging market in South Korea alone is projected to grow to over 11 billion dollars (US) over the next 7 years. I’m honored to be part of the company that will be leading the charge,”

stated QuiAri South Korea, General Manager, Richard Park.

QuiAri Founder & CEO, Bob Reina has assembled an Executive Team of talented Network Marketing professionals who are the best of the best in their field. With a combined 500+ years of MLM experience, they have helped build QuiAri into the industry leader it is today. With a massive global footprint in over 100+ countries worldwide, the company has accomplished more in 4 years than some companies do in a lifetime.

“Bob Reina is a generous and innovative leader who has set the table for success.

From anticipating the needs of Promoters and Customers to developing brilliant, proprietary resources such as industry-first Same Day Pay, MaquiX®, and the Purple Diamond Guide, Bob goes above and beyond the duties of a typical CEO.

At other companies, opening new markets happened sporadically. At QuiAri it happens at a record-breaking pace. I’m inspired by Bob and want to do a good job as the new General Manager for South Korea.

I will provide the highest level of support to the entire QuiAri Family. My goal is to help break every existing sales record we have for QuiAri South Korea,”

said Richard Park.

Although QuiAri’s momentum is strong in South Korea, Richard doesn’t believe it is anywhere close to reaching its peak.

“I take QuiAri Products every day. I’m feeling better, looking younger, and I have plenty of all-day energy to help keep me moving at work and in the gym. I’m clearly not the only one that has fallen in love with the products.

There are testimonials on QuiAri’s social media pages from all over the world from people experiencing life-changing results. QuiAri is still new in South Korea, but word is spreading fast.

This is the perfect time for people to join as a Promoter. The opportunities are endless, and it’s really just a matter of time before QuiAri becomes a household name.

Plus, Promoters at QuiAri aren’t limited to the South Korean market. They can share QuiAri in any of the 100+ countries we serve. Any industry veteran knows the value in being able to cast a wide net,”

said Richard Park.

Richard’s experience will be a tremendous help in growing QuiAri South Korea. In addition to his General Manager experience, he also has experience in Sales and Marketing, Sales Management, and Promoter Relations and was a Korean MICE Ambassador for the city of Busan from 2014 – 2016. QuiAri Founder & CEO, Bob Reina is happy to have Richard on the Team and believes Richard is the perfect leader to help keep QuiAri South Korea’s momentum going strong.

“Richard understands the speed at which we move at Corporate, and he has the experience and resources to keep up. Global expansion, especially throughout Asia, has been wildly successful.

We only open new markets once I am 100% confident that our Leaders and Promoters have the right mindset and are prepared to move the business forward.

Richard has the education, experience, and resources to take South Korea to the top and even provide support to other nearby regions if needed.

This is a huge opportunity for Richard to spread his wings and shine. I know he’s motivated and ready to do great things for this company,”

– QuiAri Founder & CEO, Bob Reina.

Richard is inspired by Bob Reina’s vision and wants to help QuiAri become the largest Direct Sales company in all of Asia.

“QuiAri was the first company to introduce the Maqui Berry to the global market and the first and only company to introduce Same Day Pay in South Korea.

There are billions of people in Asia alone who are just now learning about the anti-aging and antioxidant benefits of Maqui and looking for products to help them look and feel better.

They won’t find anything out there that is superior to QuiAri Products. Plus, the opportunity to earn Same Day Pay is a gift. The want and need to earn extra money applies to every person in the world.

Whether they want to pay a few bills or achieve financial freedom, QuiAri can help them get there. It all depends on how hard they want to work, and I know I plan to work very hard.

This is my opportunity to make an impact and help more people than I’ve ever helped in my entire career,”

stated Richard Park.

To learn more about QuiAri, their products, and the opportunity to become a Promoter or Customer, visit https://quiari.com/en, or follow them on social media @QuiAriOfficial.

About QuiAri

Welcome to the new #1, QuiAri. Our mission is built around the basic principle of helping people live their best lives. Through our nutritious, breakthrough products featuring the new #1 antioxidant superfruit, Maqui Berry, and one-of-a-kind business opportunity with industry-first 5-Minute Pay (commissions paid within 5 minutes globally), we have created a global phenomenon that spans over 100 countries and counting. Led by industry icon and Founder & CEO, Bob Reina, and an Executive Team with a combined 500+ years of MLM experience, QuiAri has the fastest-paying and one of the highest-paying Compensation Plans in the industry. Their three delicious, life-changing products with proprietary ingredients, QuiAri Shake, QuiAri Energy, and QuiAri Prime, help people look and feel younger, healthier, and full of energy. Come see why people are rushing to join the most innovative and one of the fastest-growing companies in all of Network Marketing. Visit QuiAri.com to learn more.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Income Disclosure Statement

Please note the QuiAri business opportunity offers unlimited income potential. However, QuiAri makes no guarantee of financial success. Success with QuiAri results only from successful sales efforts, which require hard work, diligence, skill, persistence, competence, and leadership. Your income will depend on how well you exercise these qualities.

