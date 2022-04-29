QuiAri To Host First-Ever Global Event In The USA

By Team Business For Home

QuiAri Promoters around the world are getting ready for Momentum 2022, the hottest and most exclusive Global Event of the year. Scheduled for October 28 – 29, 2022, there are many reasons for the growing company to celebrate. For starters, October 1, 2022, marks the company’s 3-year anniversary.

In the past 3 years QuiAri has made MLM history, not just once but multiple times:

Fastest-paying Compensation Plan in MLM history

First Company To Launch With Distribution In Over 200 Countries

World’s First Real-Time Free Marketing Tour

One Of The Highest-Paying Compensation Plans In The Industry

Corporate Team With 250+ Years Of MLM Experience

First To Introduce The Maqui Berry To The International Marketplace

And More

Their “Momentum” has made massive waves throughout the MLM industry, as QuiAri’s rapid growth has exceeded the expectations of many industry experts. QuiAri Founder and CEO, Bob Reina has planned a very exclusive opportunity for Promoters from around the world to meet, mingle, and learn from the best.

“We’re very excited to have the opportunity for our hard-working Promoters from around the world come together to celebrate their success, be recognized, and receive additional motivation and training from our most successful leaders.

One of the many benefits of being a QuiAri Promoter is that we are truly one global family.

We have fun here at QuiAri while we are growing our business. Many Promoters are excited to meet their teams face-to-face rather than over Zoom. Although this is our first global event, it will not be our last.”

stated QuiAri Founder & CEO, Bob Reina.

QuiAri’s Momentum 2022’s Event Agenda will not disappoint:

Motivation

Guest Speakers include Dr. Juan Hancke, QuiAri’s Scientific Advisor

New Product Unveiling

Recognition

Awards

Training

Surprise Giveaways

Exclusive VIP Cocktail Party for Qualifying Promoters

After Party Celebration

And more.

For obvious reasons, the “New Product Unveiling” is drawing the most anticipation and speculation as people can only guess what breakthrough product will be revealed at the Event. There’s no doubt – whatever QuiAri has planned will certainly shake up the industry.

Tickets are currently on sale for QuiAri Promoters only at QuiAri.com/Momentum and those that purchase a ticket before May 26 can take advantage of Early Bird Savings.

“Seats are limited. If you’re a QuiAri Promoter there is no time to lose. Act fast and get ready for a life-changing experience,”

said Bob Reina.

About QuiAri

QuiAri is the #1 health and weight loss movement in the world today. Featuring exclusive, breakthrough products (QuiAri Shake and QuiAri Energy) featuring the world’s new #1 superfruit, the Maqui berry, people everywhere are losing weight, boosting their energy levels, and improving their health.

What started as an idea has now become a worldwide phenomenon, gaining a passionate following in over 200 countries. But that’s not all! We boast an exciting opportunity to promote QuiAri products and earn commissions within 5 minutes after each sale through industry-first, state-of-the-art payment technology.

Combining unrivaled products with the fastest payout, the fastest cycling binary, and one of the highest-paying compensation plans in the industry, there’s no doubt QuiAri is helping people live healthier, happier lives. To learn more about QuiAri, their products, and the opportunity to become a Promoter, visit www.quiari.com, or follow them on social media @QuiAriOfficial.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Income Disclosure Statement

Please note the QuiAri business opportunity offers unlimited income potential. However, QuiAri makes no guarantee of financial success. Success with QuiAri results only from successful sales efforts, which require hard work, diligence, skill, persistence, competence, and leadership. Your income will depend upon how well you exercise these qualities. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

The post QuiAri To Host First-Ever Global Event In The USA appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/04/quiari-to-host-first-ever-global-event-in-the-usa/