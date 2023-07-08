QuiAri Receives MLM License In South Korea

By Nicole Dunkley

With a global footprint in over 100 countries worldwide and an incredible track record of success, QuiAri has become one of the fastest-growing Direct Sales companies in the world.

Founder & CEO, Bob Reina announced at the beginning of 2023 that he would continue to stay laser focused on global expansion. Staying true to his word, Bob just announced yet another new MLM license has been obtained. This time in South Korea.

“We are very gracious and humbled for the opportunity to introduce QuiAri to the South Korea marketplace.

Many people around the world have enjoyed the unique benefits of QuiAri products, including our new antioxidant, anti-aging gel, Prime.

Now all of South Korea will understand why they are in such high demand. We are also excited to bring the QuiAri Opportunity with Same Day Pay to this market.

Our company has famously set the industry standard for providing the #1 opportunity to help people’s income match their dreams.

Promoters in South Korea won’t have to wait weeks or months to receive their commissions. Our mission at QuiAri has and always will be to change lives, and that is exactly what we plan to do in Korea. It’s time to roll,”

said QuiAri Founder & CEO, Bob Reina.

Bob began the process for obtaining an MLM license for South Korea by hiring local expert, Sungah Lim. Sungah is well-known throughout the industry for her success in roles as Country Manager and General Manager for multi-billion-dollar global Network Marketing companies. She will continue to lead the QuiAri brand in South Korea as General Manager for the region.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be part of an amazing team that is hyper-focused on helping others. Bob is a very generous CEO and has been a pleasure to work with.

He did a fantastic job of providing the resources needed to obtain our South Korea license and was deeply involved at every stage.

South Korea is the 3rd largest market in all of Asia. With QuiAri’s presence, we will become a true legacy company that Promoters and Customers can depend on,”

said QuiAri Korea General Manager, Sungah Lim.

In addition to South Korea being the 3rd largest market in all of Asia, more than 10% of South Korea’s population is involved with Direct Selling. Over 40% of the country’s total MLM Industry sales are in the health and wellness category.

Bob Reina and the Corporate Team have very high expectations and see a bright future for QuiAri in South Korea. Bob has already moved forward with translations for the Compensation Plan, Website, Portal and all Marketing and Training Materials, and more.

“This is an important milestone for QuiAri. We are moving into the next phase of our growth and it’s going to be one of our biggest jumps.

We envision a future where QuiAri products and opportunity are available not just in South Korea, but in every market throughout Asia as well as the rest of the world. Our business is 100% scalable and can easily handle any significant increase in demand.

We keep proving ourselves time and time again all over the world. South Korea will be no exception. Welcome to the new #1. Welcome to QuiAri,”

stated QuiAri Founder & CEO, Bob Reina.

Soon QuiAri Shake and Energy will be joined by new QuiAri Prime Gel, a delicious blend of scientifically proven, proprietary ingredients chosen specifically for their anti-aging antioxidant levels, nutritional profile, and tantalizing taste.

QuiAri was the first to introduce the Maqui Berry, the new #1 superfruit, to the global market through its products, and is the only company to use MaquiX®, a super-concentrated organic extract that’s proprietary to QuiAri.

Coming very soon, is a new, exclusive “YouthX Blend” which will only be available in QuiAri Prime. It contains powerful, nutritional, anti-aging ingredients (S.O.D., Resveratrol, and Pterostilbene).

“There is nothing like QuiAri Prime, QuiAri Shake, and QuiAri Energy in Korea or anywhere else in the world.

We are unique in that our Promoters get off to a strong start with exclusive products, a generous Compensation Plan, free mobile app, free Portal, free self-replicating website, free training guide, free marketing videos, opportunity presentation, and more.

All of these resources will be translated into Korean and made available to Promoters on launch day. Growing their business globally is encouraged, so translations in 7 different languages are readily available 24/7, 365 days a year.

We do everything in our power to help our Promoters be successful. The future has never been brighter at QuiAri,”

said Founder & CEO Bob Reina.

To learn more about QuiAri, their products, and the opportunity to become a Promoter or Customer, visit https://quiari.com/en, or follow them on social media @QuiAriOfficial.

