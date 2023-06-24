QuiAri Ready To Launch New Product And Newly Redesigned Marketing Resources

By Nicole Dunkley

QuiAri’s unprecedented success over the last 4+ years has stunned the Network Marketing industry.

They were recently named one of the “Top 16 MLM Companies With 3+ Years Of Consecutive Growth’ By the Direct Selling News and have continued gaining Momentum throughout the 100+ countries they serve.

Now, they are on the brink of launching a new product – QuiAri Prime, a blend of scientifically proven ingredients chosen for their highly potent anti-aging antioxidant levels, nutritional profile, and incredible taste.

“The world cannot wait any longer for QuiAri Prime. Demand has reached levels I’ve never seen in my 30+ years in this business.

We sent our top leaders several boxes of samples just to test the market and our Support Team was flooded with calls and emails from people trying to order more.

We are obviously thrilled that Prime was extremely well received, but we had no intention of rushing through the production process and risk compromising quality.

That’s not who we are as a company. It was also important that our Promoters were properly prepared so they have the best possible opportunity for success,”

said QuiAri Founder & CEO, Bob Reina.

Bob has spent many hours hosting weekly Live Events where Promoters and Customers could learn more about Prime and understand how it fits within QuiAri’s successful product line. Just this past Thursday, Bob shared some of the new resources Promoters will have at their disposal.

“One of the many benefits of QuiAri is that everybody has access to professionally designed brochures, videos, and presentations from award-winning production companies that do the majority of the heavy lifting.

From new QuiAri Prime to 5-Minute Pay, we have done a great job of communicating what makes QuiAri unique and why now is the perfect time to join the QuiAri Family,”

stated QuiAri Founder & CEO, Bob Reina.

QuiAri has always been extremely generous with both their Compensation Plan and supporting Promoters and Customers. The new resources go far above and beyond what a typical company would provide for Promoters during a launch.

Redesigned QuiAri.com

New Product Packages

Redesigned Mobile App

Bob said he is excited to see Promoters use all of these resources to help grow their businesses.

“At QuiAri, everyone has the same chance to put in the work, follow the system, and improve their life. I sincerely believe we have lightning in a bottle with new Prime.

QuiAri was built for people who want to work hard and lock arms with others that have a similar mindset. Deep down, we all joined QuiAri because we want to change lives, including our own.

Stay tuned to our Live Events and social media for the launch date, and watch as we make MLM history,”

stated QuiAri Founder & CEO, Bob Reina.

To learn more about QuiAri, their products, and the opportunity to become a Promoter or Customer, visit https://quiari.com/en, or follow them on social media @QuiAriOfficial.

About QuiAri

QuiAri is the #1 health and weight loss movement in the world today. Featuring exclusive, breakthrough products (QuiAri Shake and QuiAri Energy) featuring the world’s new #1 superfruit, the Maqui berry, people everywhere are losing weight, boosting their energy levels, and improving their health. What started as an idea has now become a worldwide phenomenon, gaining a passionate following in over 200 countries. But that’s not all! We boast an exciting opportunity to promote QuiAri products and earn commissions within 5 minutes after each sale through industry-first, state-of-the-art payment technology. Combining unrivaled products with the fastest payout, the fastest cycling binary, and one of the highest-paying compensation plans in the industry, there’s no doubt QuiAri is helping people live healthier, happier lives. To learn more, please visit quiari.com.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Income Disclosure Statement

Please note the QuiAri business opportunity offers unlimited income potential. However, QuiAri makes no guarantee of financial success. Success with QuiAri results only from successful sales efforts, which require hard work, diligence, skill, persistence.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2023/06/quiari-ready-to-launch-new-product-and-newly-redesigned-marketing-resources/