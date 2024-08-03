QuiAri Promoters, Minh and Julie Ho Make Top Industry Earners Ranks

By Team Business For Home International

Reaching the highest rank of any MLM company is a huge accomplishment, but some QuiAri Promoters, like Crown Purple Diamond Promoters, Minh and Julie Ho are achieving more than they ever dreamed possible.

Thanks to hard work combined with QuiAri’s massive global momentum, Minh and Julie have made MLM industry history and are among the top 100 highest-earning Promoters on Business for Home’s “Top Earners” list.

“It is a true honor to be one of the MLM industry’s Top Earners. Much of our success is from believing in our Founder & CEO, Bob Reina’s vision from the very beginning. We were among the first to join when the company was in the pre-marketing stage.

Every promise made by Bob and the Executive Team was kept. We have consistently been paid commissions every 5 minutes, the products have been scientifically proven to be revolutionary and are exclusive to QuiAri, and global expansion happened even faster than we anticipated.

Joining early changed our lives, however, the best time to be part of QuiAri is right now. We have more benefits, resources, and momentum than any other time in our company history,”

stated Minh and Julie Ho.

QuiAri made industry history in 2019 with the launch of the fastest-paying Compensation Plan in the world. They were also the first to introduce the Maqui Berry and QuiAri’s super-concentrated, proprietary MaquiX® extract and the first MLM company to launch in over 100 countries worldwide. Since Minh and Julie joined, they have seen QuiAri grow and revolutionize the MLM industry.

“The opportunity at QuiAri is the best in the industry. QuiAri’s Executive Team has kept up with its explosive growth. Julie and I live in Las Vegas, yet we’re building our business in places thousands of miles away without any obstacles getting in our way.

All presentations, videos, websites, and Portal are translated into 10 languages and QuiAri distribution centers are strategically located all over the world.

Our Promoters and Customers can order Products from any country QuiAri serves and get them delivered right to their doorstep quickly. This is only because QuiAri’s infrastructure is rock solid, which helps us focus on what matters – helping people improve their physical and financial health,”

said Minh Ho.

Minh and Julie hope their success at QuiAri and as MLM industry Leaders inspire others to work hard and join them at the top. There are no secrets to reaching the top rank of Crown Purple Diamond at QuiAri. Any Promoter can download the Duplication Nation Playbook (DNP), a free training guide that teaches them from start to finish how to go from launch to Top Earner through a simple, easy-to-understand, step-by-step system. The DNP has also been translated into 10 languages and is available 24/7, 365 days a year at QuiAriTraining.com or in the Promoter Portal.

“What makes the Duplication Nation Playbook such a valuable tool is that any Promoter, regardless of experience level, can learn from it. We followed it to become Crown Purple Diamonds and share it with every Promoter and Prospect we meet.

While it does take hard work to become a top Leader, QuiAri has made the process as simple and clear as possible. QuiAri provides you with a global opportunity, so you can promote in over 100 countries – some with populations of over a billion people.”

said Julie Ho.

Not many MLM companies have the infrastructure and resources to rapidly expand internationally and in multiple countries at once, however, QuiAri has streamlined the process. Thanks to an Executive Team with a combined 500+ years of MLM experience, QuiAri moves at speeds unmatched by any MLM or traditional business.

“Even as new markets open for business, QuiAri is still mindful of expanding in existing markets, so no momentum is lost. On Thursday, Bob and his wife, Kristie, shared breaking news about India and Europe at a live global event.

Bob has committed to opening more warehouses in India and has recently negotiated new shipping rates in Austria, Spain, Switzerland, Denmark, Malta, and the Netherlands. This is obviously great news for both Promoters and Customers because it will speed up delivery times and create more economical shipping expenses.

At the same Live Event Bob and Kristie also graciously extended the qualification period of an Incentive Trip to Vietnam. Over 200 Promoters have already qualified. The trip is already a success, however, they wanted to make sure no Promoter misses out on a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

We’ve been in this industry for over 3 decades and this level of generosity does not exist anywhere else,”

said Minh and Julie Ho.

QuiAri’s generosity and “one family” culture aren’t typically the way MLM companies operate, but Minh and Julie believe it will become the new industry standard. They would like to see other companies follow QuiAri’s lead and put people first. QuiAri has set the bar high – not only for Promoters, but Customers as well. The company’s breakthrough anti-aging Products are disrupting the $500 Billion anti-aging market because of their robust nutritional benefits with scientifically proven results.

“As Leaders, you are constantly on the lookout for the next big breakthrough Products. There is nothing bigger than Maqui right now, and according to QuiAri’s Scientific Advisor, Dr. Juan Hancke, it will likely stay that way indefinitely.

No other known superfruit has the antioxidant power of Maqui and Maqui provides broad-spectrum protection against all 6 primary harmful free radicals. (Most products only protect against 1 or 2 at best) Plus, scientists keep discovering new benefits from Maqui – from supporting and promoting heart health to better sleep and weight management to increased energy and stamina.

We take the products daily and look and feel younger and healthier than ever before. The importance of QuiAri Products shouldn’t be understated. They are shaping the future of the anti-aging market, which is why QuiAri has become our MLM Forever Home,”

stated Minh and Julie Ho.

Minh and Julie’s success at QuiAri has them dreaming bigger about their future. They are working to help as many Promoters as possible on their Team climb the ranks and experience time and financial freedom.

“When we were at the lowest point in our lives someone introduced us to Network Marketing and changed our lives forever. We are now in a position to do the same for the millions of people around the world in desperate need of an opportunity.

QuiAri is well-positioned to be the #1 company in the MLM Industry, so now is a great time to join. Every top Leader we know is moving over to QuiAri. If you are driven to succeed, this is the company and opportunity that will help get you to your dream lifestyle,”

stated QuiAri Crown Purple Diamond Promoters, Minh and Julie Ho.

To learn more about QuiAri, their products, and the opportunity to become a Promoter or Customer, visit https://quiari.com/en, or follow them on social media @QuiAriOfficial.

About QuiAri

