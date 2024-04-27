QuiAri Makes History In South Korea With The Successful Launch Of QuiAri Energy

By Team Business For Home International

QuiAri is at it again – this time disrupting the Network Marketing industry with the launch of QuiAri Energy in South Korea.

The release of QuiAri Energy in South Korea comes less than 6 months after the successful launch of Prime Anti-aging Gel. The official announcement was made on Monday, April 22, 2024, and included new, exclusive QuiAri Prime & Energy Product Packages.

The launch of Energy was an exciting surprise to both Promoters and Customers in South Korea, as nearly everyone expected it to be released this summer. However, QuiAri moves at much faster speeds compared to other companies. The early release did not stop the company from being on the way to shattering local sales records.

QuiAri was prepared for the high demand and had product already on the ground in local South Korean distribution centers well before launch day. This was a big win for all QuiAri Promoters worldwide.

Any Promoter can grow their business in any of the 100+ markets QuiAri serves, including South Korea. Many global Promoters believe that, based on the company’s impressive track record from past new market launches, the success of QuiAri Energy is inevitable.

What is QuiAri Energy?

QuiAri Energy is an exclusive blend of the world’s new #1 superfruit, the Maqui Berry, a proprietary supercharged MaquiX® extract, and natural sources of energy; such as green tea and coffee bean extract. People love that it comes in small, convenient, easy-to-take tablets. Simply take 1-2 tablets per day. You can feel the difference almost immediately.

Facts About QuiAri Energy*

Delivers pure, natural all-day Energy

No mid-afternoon slump, jitters, or crash

No artificial stimulants

Powered by our exclusive super-concentrated organic maqui extract, MaquiX®

Activates thermogenesis to help burn fat

Helps increase focus and clarity

Unique Energy Blend supports high-performance weight loss

Helps increase energy levels

Contains a healthy green tea extract

Helps reduce sugar cravings

Includes green coffee bean extract that helps deliver long-lasting energy

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Also, making its debut in the South Korean market are Prime Gel and Energy Product Packages, which provide everything people need to enjoy the maximum nutritional benefits. QuiAri Prime Gel is famously known for its highly potent anti-aging-promoting ingredients (S.O.D., Resveratrol, Pterostilbene (QuiAri’s exclusive Youth X Blend) as well as Maqui and QuiAri’s proprietary MaquiX® extract.

With QuiAri’s momentum at an all-time high, Promoters are moving quickly and not wasting a unique opportunity to promote Prime and Energy and earn Same Day Pay.

Commissions are paid after every product or package sale and Promoters in South Korea receive their money the very same day of the sale, which is an industry first! Promoters or Customers anywhere in the world can also qualify to receive their products for free every month by referring 2 people who make a qualifying purchase and sign up for AutoDelivery.

QuiAri Founder & CEO, Bob Reina said QuiAri is well-positioned to lead the $500 Billion anti-aging market and fully expects the company to grow to become the #1 company in all of Network Marketing.

“Any time we can introduce our life-changing products to new markets we get one step closer to accomplishing our mission. I created QuiAri to help people look and feel younger and get on the path to achieving time and financial freedom.

The launch of Energy in South Korea was electric. You could feel the excitement all the way from here in the United States. Anyone following our success will tell you that QuiAri’s global momentum is at peak levels with no signs of slowing down.

If you’ve considered joining QuiAri, now is the time to act. I started my MLM career as a Promoter in the Field.

I can tell you from experience, that having the opportunity to introduce a breakthrough, proprietary Product with a proven track record of success to a new market doesn’t happen very often.

QuiAri Promoters are the exception thanks to our tremendous growth and successful global expansion initiatives,”

stated QuiAri Founder & CEO, Bob Reina.

To learn more about QuiAri, their products, and the opportunity to become a Promoter or Customer, visit https://quiari.com/en, or follow them on social media @QuiAriOfficial.

About QuiAri

Welcome to QuiAri, the new worldwide phenomenon where people are turning back the hands of time with our breakthrough anti-aging products and experiencing life-changing results thanks to our industry-first 5-Minute Pay Opportunity. We have harnessed the power of the mighty Maqui Berry by extracting a special youth molecule, creating a proprietary youth restorative formula (MaquiX®) that has taken the $500 Billion Global Anti-Aging Market by storm. Led by Founder & CEO, Bob Reina, and his world-class Executive Team with a combined 500+ years of MLM experience, QuiAri Shake, Energy, and Prime Gel are available in over 100 countries and are considered to be the biggest breakthrough in anti-aging. From youthful skin to antioxidant support to joint, heart, and immune health and increased energy and weight management, our product is for anybody and everybody. Our Team helps people win through our #1 products and one-of-a-kind opportunity, which is the first and only to pay commissions in just 5 minutes worldwide. Visit QuiAri.com to learn more.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Please note the QuiAri business opportunity offers unlimited income potential. However, QuiAri makes no guarantee of financial success. Success with QuiAri results only from successful sales efforts, which require hard work, diligence, skill, persistence, competence, and leadership. Your income will depend on how well you exercise these qualities.

The post QuiAri Makes History In South Korea With The Successful Launch Of QuiAri Energy appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2024/04/quiari-makes-history-in-south-korea-with-the-successful-launch-of-quiari-energy/