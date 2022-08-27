QuiAri Hires Khatib Ali As Their New Global Sales Director

By Nicole Dunkley

Finding a forever home in the Direct Sales Industry has been a dream for most Promoters, but seldom a reality. However, there is one company that has top industry leaders excited about their future – QuiAri.

Founder & CEO, Bob Reina has revolutionized Network Marketing with never-before-seen products and the fastest-paying Compensation Plan in industry history – just 5 minutes. Founded in October 2019, QuiAri has proven itself to be in a class all by itself.

“I started the company by assembling an Executive Team with over 250+ years of Relationship Marketing experience.

We all knew what people loved about Network Marketing and where there was room for improvement.

Then we added breakthrough products, and the rest is history. QuiAri has broken many long-standing industry records by doing things differently.

Commissions are paid in 5 minutes

Breakthrough products with the world’s new #1 superfruit, Maqui

The only products with the world’s first proprietary Maqui Berry extract, MaquiX® with 10 times the antioxidant power of Maqui

One of the highest paying Compensation Plans in the industry

First to launch in over 100+ countries starting from day 1

And that was only the beginning. We’ve shattered many more records since then,”

stated Founder & CEO, Bob Reina.

QuiAri’s growth and global momentum are happening at record-breaking speeds. Most companies open in 1 country at a time. Bob Reina has cast a much wider net, opening or expanding in multiple countries throughout the four corners of the world.

To help with global expansion, Bob has hired a new Global Sales Director, Khatib Ali. Khatib is a former U.S. Marine, who brings decades of Direct Sales experience building in the field and as an Owner/Operator.

“I know for a fact that this is my forever home. I’m very lucky to be part of a company with such incredible growth potential.

Whether you live in Texas or Tanzania, the bottom line is that we all want better health, to earn more money, to look and feel better, and have more energy.

Bob Reina has generously paved a path that allows everyone an opportunity to succeed. I’m excited to be here to help guide and educate people about why this is the perfect time to join the company,”

said QuiAri Global Sales Director, Khatib Ali.

Khatib has joined the Executive Team at a time when buzz surrounding QuiAri is at its highest levels in company history. The reasons are abundantly obvious.

“Bob has met with some of the most powerful MLM leaders in the industry and all of them love what he’s doing to become the #1 company in the health and wellness industry.

Unlike many other companies, QuiAri has the resources and relationships to enter markets that are widely known to be challenging.

That includes Asia, the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and South America. All of our materials are immediately translated into multiple languages and given to Promoters for free.

Global expansion at QuiAri wasn’t an afterthought when Bob established the company. It was part of the design,”

said Khatib Ali.

QuiAri Products and Opportunity are desperately needed around the world as global health and wealth continue to suffer. They are the first company in the industry to introduce the Maqui Berry, an antioxidant-rich superfruit with more than 5 times the power of acai, noni, mangosteen, and blueberries combined, to the global marketplace.

MaquiX®, QuiAri’s proprietary, super-concentrated Maqui Berry extract, boosts the antioxidant power of Maqui up to 10 times. Khatib has personally lost over 60 pounds ever since he started taking the products.

He drinks a delicious chocolate or vanilla QuiAri Shake first thing in the morning followed by 1-2 QuiAri Energy tablets to help keep him on top of his game for his LIVE Presentations and Trainings.

“I personally host all of the English Live Opportunity Presentations and Live Purple Diamond Guide Trainings that happen every day of the week, however, we also have native speakers delivering the same presentations in many different languages daily,”

stated Khatib Ali.

QuiAri offers all Promoters free resources, such as videos, social media posts, and live presentations, to help them be successful. The Purple Diamond Guide is QuiAri’s exclusive, step-by-step manual to teach Promoters how to achieve QuiAri’s highest rank of Purple Diamond by following the 4 steps to success.

The future is bright for both QuiAri and for Khatib. It was recently announced by Bob Reina about new technology developed in-house that will pay Promoters commissions in just milliseconds instead of 5 minutes as well as a new product that’s currently in development.

“You won’t find a company that cares more about their Promoters.

They want you to be successful and deliver on all of their promises. Faster pay, new products, and industry-firsts…this is not a company you want to wait to join, otherwise, you could really miss out.

Just when you think QuiAri can’t get any better, their team produces a fantastic new resource that helps take your business up a notch. It’s incredible,”

said Khatib Ali.

To learn more about QuiAri, their products, and the opportunity to become a Promoter, visit https://quiari.com/en, or follow them on social media @QuiAriOfficial.

