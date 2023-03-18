QuiAri Expands Into UAE, Opens Local Distribution Center

By Nicole Dunkley

For many companies, 2023 has been a difficult year for growth in the Direct Sales industry. It seems like every business is affected by the economic slowdown due to inflation, rising labor costs, and higher interest rates.

However, there is one company that appears to be hurdling every obstacle that seems to come its way – QuiAri. QuiAri Founder & CEO, Bob Reina has clearly been too busy to notice any kind of downturn, but his strategy is clearly working.

QuiAri keeps growing at a record-breaking pace. Their latest impressive accomplishment is further global expansion into UAE.

“People all over the world, including the Middle East, need help improving the quality of their health and an opportunity to earn extra income.

We have recently opened a new Distribution Center located in UAE. We’re happy to announce that, effective immediately, UAE residents and surrounding countries will receive faster shipping, as QuiAri Products, including our new anti-aging gel supplement, QuiAri Prime, will be stocked in the Distribution Center,”

stated QuiAri Founder & CEO, Bob Reina.

Prime is a new, antioxidant-packed, anti-aging supplement gel from QuiAri that is expected to be released very soon. It is already hailed by industry leaders as the next big thing to hit the industry.

Last week, Bob Reina revealed new Product Packages that contain QuiAri’s exclusive, proprietary products, Shake and Energy, and Prime. Each product will also be available in new product packs as well once Prime is ready for release.

The announcement of UAE expansion and new QuiAri Product Packages are just a few of the huge announcements coming from the Corporate Office. Also last week, QuiAri announced 2 new international payment methods.

“We make everything as convenient as possible for our Promoters and Customers to purchase products.

That being said, we are excited to announce that we now accept Diner’s Club International & JCB. They join our ever-growing list of global payment options,”

said Bob Reina.

Bob also said he’s just getting started. More big things are going to be revealed as QuiAri enters the 2nd Quarter. Their momentum is rising quickly, and Bob is ready to take the company to all-new heights.

“QuiAri was built with the flexibility to scale up when needed – and we’ve certainly put our business model to the test!

We are growing in every corner of the world and are adding new resources that strengthen and expand our global footprint. Based on the results so far, we’re on track to have our biggest year ever,”

stated Bob Reina.

To learn more about QuiAri, their products, and the opportunity to become a Promoter, visit https://quiari.com/en, or follow them on social media @QuiAriOfficial.

About QuiAri

QuiAri is the #1 health and weight loss movement in the world today. Featuring exclusive, breakthrough products (QuiAri Shake and QuiAri Energy) featuring the world’s new #1 superfruit, the Maqui berry, people everywhere are losing weight, boosting their energy levels, and improving their health. What started as an idea has now become a worldwide phenomenon, gaining a passionate following in over 200 countries. But that’s not all! We boast an exciting opportunity to promote QuiAri products and earn commissions within 5 minutes after each sale through industry-first, state-of-the-art payment technology. Combining unrivaled products with the fastest payout, the fastest cycling binary, and one of the highest-paying compensation plans in the industry, there’s no doubt QuiAri is helping people live healthier, happier lives. To learn more, please visit quiari.com.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Income Disclosure Statement

Please note the QuiAri business opportunity offers unlimited income potential. However, QuiAri makes no guarantee of financial success. Success with QuiAri results only from successful sales efforts, which require hard work, diligence, skill and persistence.

