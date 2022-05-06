QuiAri Expands Global Footprint In Spain, Adds Promoter Miguel Guerra

By Team Business For Home

There is no doubt – the Network Marketing Industry has helped many people make ends meet (and then some) during this ever-turbulent global economy.

Miguel Guerra from Valladolid, Spain, has been in Direct Sales for over two years now and he absolutely loves the time and money freedom he has now compared to back then.

“Before joining QuiAri and before joining the MLM industry, I was a small business owner. Running my own business was very hard and stressful, but I liked being my own boss.

There is a big financial risk of being an entrepreneur that many people severely underestimate, however it is great when things are going well and absolutely terrifying when they aren’t.

I needed another source of income to pay my bills, so I joined a nutrition Direct Sales company. My success in that company led me to my new forever home, QuiAri,”

said QuiAri Promoter Miguel Guerra.

A friend from Barcelona recommended QuiAri to Miguel and sent him some samples. From there it was love at first taste.

“I was told that QuiAri products were good, but the Shake was the best I had ever tasted. I was expecting lumps and a gritty aftertaste and instead it was rich, creamy, and smooth.



QuiAri Energy helped keep me focused all day long. I was able to get so much more done! These products are easy to share, but it’s really the generous Compensation Plan joining the easiest decision of your life,”

said Miguel Guerra.

Written into QuiAri’s Compensation Plan are all of the compelling reasons to join “the new #1.”

Global Opportunity

Multi-Billion-Dollar Management

Top Momentum Rank

Products with the #1 Superfruit – Maqui

Industry-leading Field Leadership

Fastest Payout In The Industry – Same Day Pay (5 minutes)

One Of The Highest Paying Compensation Plans

Timing Could Not Be Better

Free Mobile App

Free Tour Marketing System

Most Advanced Back Office In The Industry

World-Class Marketing & State-Of-The-Art Branding

We’re All The Buzz On Social Media

Unbeatable Phone and Email Support

And More

Miguel started building his business locally in Spain, but now he has teams all over the world helping him reach his dream lifestyle. QuiAri products are in over 200 countries worldwide – that’s an impressive accomplishment for a company that’s less than 3 years old.

QuiAri Founder and CEO, Bob Reina has assembled an Executive Leadership Team with over 250 years of MLM experience to help with global expansion.

“We’ve been growing quickly and entering new markets all over the world. Our first Global Event, called Momentum 2022, is coming up in October and it’s going to be electric.

Promoters are rushing to join the company just to get in on the hottest products ad opportunity in the industry. We’re really looking forward to recognizing and celebrating their success,”

stated QuiAri Founder and CEO, Bob Reina.

QuiAri has been on a roll this year with major enhancements to their Compensation Plan, the World’s First Real-Time Free Tour Marketing System, a new Promoter Training Guide (Try. Love. Share Launch Plan), and more. Miguel said he was surprised by the abundance of resources available to him when he first joined the company.

“Since all Promoters get a QuiAri Portal for FREE, I expected the minimum resources available. I was 100% wrong. Everything I need was available to me right away to use for myself or share with my Team.

You really can hit the ground running and focus on building your business. I’ve never seen any company this well-organized and dedicated to their mission of helping people live better all around the world,”

said Miguel Guerra.

Miguel will be attending Momentum 2022 and has plans to reach the top ranks before the big event in October.

“I’m thinking about my long-term future. The building blocks are here for me, or really anyone, to achieve time and financial freedom. If you are willing to work hard and want success bad enough, this is the perfect vehicle for you to achieve your dreams.”

To learn more about QuiAri, their products, and the opportunity to become a Promoter, visit quiari.com/en, or follow them on social media @QuiAriOfficial.

About QuiAri

QuiAri is the #1 health and weight loss movement in the world today. Featuring exclusive, breakthrough products (QuiAri Shake and QuiAri Energy) featuring the world’s new #1 superfruit, the Maqui berry, people everywhere are losing weight, boosting their energy levels, and improving their health.

What started as an idea has now become a worldwide phenomenon, gaining a passionate following in over 200 countries. But that’s not all! We boast an exciting opportunity to promote QuiAri products and earn commissions within 5 minutes after each sale through industry-first, state-of-the-art payment technology. Combining unrivaled products with the fastest payout, the fastest cycling binary, and one of the highest-paying compensation plans in the industry, there’s no doubt QuiAri is helping people live healthier, happier lives. To learn more, please visit quiari.com.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Income Disclosure Statement

Please note the QuiAri business opportunity offers unlimited income potential. However, QuiAri makes no guarantee of financial success. Success with QuiAri results only from successful sales efforts, which require hard work, diligence, skill, persistence, competence, and leadership. Your income will depend upon how well you exercise these qualities.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

The post QuiAri Expands Global Footprint In Spain, Adds Promoter Miguel Guerra appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/05/quiari-expands-global-footprint-in-spain-adds-promoter-miguel-guerra/