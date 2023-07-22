QuiAri Celebrates Prime Gel Global Launch

By Nicole Dunkley

This Tuesday, July 25th, 2023, QuiAri will make industry history once again as they celebrate the launch of their highly anticipated 3rd proprietary product, QuiAri Prime Gel.

Samples of Prime have already made their way to Promoters and Customers throughout the 100+ countries QuiAri serves, and top industry leaders are calling it “the next biggest thing for nutrition on-the-go”.

Prime Gel is a blend of scientifically proven ingredients chosen for their highly potent anti-aging antioxidant levels, nutritional profile, and incredible taste. Plus, it is conveniently portable. Prime’s packaging features a tear-off top and is small enough to fit in your pocket or purse – just “rip and sip”.

QuiAri Founder & CEO, Bob Reina believes that the timing could not be better to introduce a new product to the industry. Prime promotes and supports anti-aging, repair of damaged cells, rejuvenated skin & collagen, and free-radical protection. The global anti-aging market is currently valued at $73 billion dollars and projected to increase to over $100 billion in 2024.

“I’m extremely proud to introduce QuiAri Prime to the global market. We take great pride in developing never-before-seen, one-of-a-kind nutrient-packed products that taste delicious.

Our 2 other products, QuiAri Shake and Energy, have been massively successful since their release in 2019. Like our Shake and Energy tablets, Prime contains Maqui, the world’s new #1 antioxidant superfruit and MaquiX®, our proprietary Maqui extract which boosts the antioxidant power up to 10 times.

However, Prime has something else extraordinary – an exclusive YouthX Blend (S.O.D., Resveratrol, and Pterostilbene) that specifically promotes and supports anti-aging. When all 3 products are taken together, the total body benefits are off the charts,”

stated QuiAri Founder & CEO, Bob Reina.

The live global launch celebration of Prime is open to the public and takes place on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at 10 AM EST at QuiAriHQ.com. Bob and his wife, Kristie Reina will host the live event and kick off the launch. That includes Prime as well as exciting new resources to help Promoters spread the word.

All QuiAri Promoters will receive these new, free resources, which have already been translated into multiple languages:

A newly redesigned QuiAri.com

New Shopping Cart

Mobile App

New GetPaidIn5.com Self-replicating, marketing website

New Opportunity Presentation

New Product Brochure

Redesigned Purple Diamond Training Guide

Redesigned Promoter and Customer Portals

New Product Packages

More AutoDelivery options

And More

Although it is not new, QuiAri’s 5-Minute Pay is certainly something everyone is talking about. QuiAri is the first and only company to pay commissions earned within 5 minutes worldwide after each sale. For people around the world in need of extra income right away, 5-Minute Pay and a very generous Compensation Plan have helped change many lives.

“We encourage Promoters joining QuiAri to dream big. That’s because we give them the proper resources to help make those big dreams come true. The release of Prime is a milestone moment for QuiAri.

Instead of adding Prime to our existing Marketing, we wanted it to reflect the overwhelming momentum and energy that Prime has created in pre-launch. As all QuiAri Promoters and Customers know, we always exceed expectations.

Now Promoters are in an even better position for success. QuiAri isn’t meant to be the next opportunity for a new Promoter. It is designed to be the last opportunity they ever need to work,”

stated QuiAri Founder & CEO, Bob Reina.

QuiAri recently received their MLM license in Korea and are working towards further expansion into Asia. There is a tremendous opportunity for growth as QuiAri is exploding all over the world. Billions of potential Promoters and Customers have not yet been introduced to QuiAri, but Bob Reina has a plan to reach every single one of them.

“We’re not stopping until everyone that wants to look and feel better can join QuiAri as a Promoter or Customer.

These are breakthrough products that everyone needs. With scientifically proven benefits and a massive global network, we envision a day where, every person in the world is feeling great and taking QuiAri,”

said Bob Reina.

To learn more about QuiAri, their products, and the opportunity to become a Promoter or Customer, visit https://quiari.com/en, or follow them on social media @QuiAriOfficial.

About QuiAri

QuiAri is the #1 health and weight loss movement in the world today. Featuring exclusive, breakthrough products (QuiAri Shake and QuiAri Energy) featuring the world’s new #1 superfruit, the Maqui berry, people everywhere are losing weight, boosting their energy levels, and improving their health. What started as an idea has now become a worldwide phenomenon, gaining a passionate following in over 200 countries. But that’s not all! We boast an exciting opportunity to promote QuiAri products and earn commissions within 5 minutes after each sale through industry-first, state-of-the-art payment technology. Combining unrivaled products with the fastest payout, the fastest cycling binary, and one of the highest-paying compensation plans in the industry, there’s no doubt QuiAri is helping people live healthier, happier lives. To learn more, please visit quiari.com.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Income Disclosure Statement

Please note the QuiAri business opportunity offers unlimited income potential. However, QuiAri makes no guarantee of financial success. Success with QuiAri results only from successful sales efforts, which require hard work, diligence, skill, persistence.

