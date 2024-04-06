Qualification Begins for QuiAri’s 5 Star Incentive Trip to Vietnam

By Team Business For Home International

QuiAri Promoters around the world are packing their bags and getting ready to make history. On Monday, April 1st, QuiAri Founder & CEO, Bob Reina, and his wife, Kristie Reina surprised all Promoters with news about an exciting 5 Star Incentive Trip to beautiful Da Nang, Vietnam.

The event, which takes place October 17 – 20, 2024, will be QuiAri’s first incentive trip, however, QuiAri Founder & CEO, Bob Reina, said it will not be their last. Many excited Promoters rushed to qualify within the first few days. The good news also spread quickly to Prospects, many of whom joined and got their business off to a fast start. The qualification period began on April 1st and ends July 31, 2024.

“QuiAri Promoters work very hard, and they are committed to our mission of helping others. Everyone knows that at QuiAri, we love to recognize success. Da Nang, Vietnam is one of the most beautiful places on Earth, and also a very unique destination.

It seemed fitting to host our first incentive trip there. Every QuiAri Promoter, even new Promoters, have the opportunity to get qualified. We’ve made the qualification requirements very reasonable and have 4 different tiers.

Promoters can qualify for one incentive or work their way up and qualify for all 4. It all depends on how hard they work. I will be attending the event with my wife, Kristie, and I’m looking forward to meeting and mentoring every Promoter that qualifies,”

stated QuiAri Founder & CEO, Bob Reina.

QuiAri Incentive Trip to Vietnam: Qualifications

TRIP WITH HOTEL: Achieve the Commission Rank of Rock Star or above for 1 Month during the qualification period.

TRIP WITH HOTEL + AIRFARE*: Achieve the Commission Rank of Rock Star or above and maintain the rank for 2 months during the qualification period.

TRIP WITH HOTEL + AIRFARE FOR 2: Achieve the Commission Rank of Rock Star or above and maintain the rank for 3 months during the qualification period.

TRIP WITH HOTEL + AIRFARE FOR 2 + VIP DINNER FOR 2: Achieve the Commission Rank of SUPER STAR or above for 2 months during the qualification period.

Any Promoter that meets the qualification requirements is eligible to attend. Bob and Kristie selected the luxurious beachfront Shilla Monogram Resort in Da Nang for its gorgeous design, impeccably high standards and service, and breathtaking views. Bob and Kristie will also be hosting an exclusive, intimate 5 Star VIP dinner at the hotel for Promoters who qualify.

Bob and Kristie Reina said they are predicting a large turnout in Vietnam with both top leaders and new Promoters expected to meet the qualification requirements. Since global momentum has been strong and demand for QuiAri Products and 5-Minute Pay has only grown year after year, it should give current Promoters a boost and encourage new Promoters to climb the ranks quickly.

“Scientists are calling Maqui, the new #1 anti-aging superfruit, and our proprietary, super-concentrated Maqui Berry extract, MaquiX® the “biggest breakthrough in age reversal” and “holy grail of age-defying beauty.

Our proven Youth Activation System – QuiAri Shake, Energy, and Prime Gel – promotes and supports everything from youthful skin to antioxidant support, to joint, heart, and immune health to increased energy and weight management.

All QuiAri Promoters have an advantage that begins on their very first day with the company – in-demand products you won’t find anywhere else and a large global market of over 100 countries and counting,”

said QuiAri Founder & CEO, Bob Reina.

As Promoters work towards qualification for the Incentive Trip to Vietnam, they will still earn QuiAri’s industry-first 5-Minute Pay and have the opportunity to qualify for all of QuiAri’s bonuses and benefits, such as Rank Advancement Bonuses, Lifestyle Bonuses, Speed Bonuses, and more. In total, there are 7 unique ways to earn from QuiAri’s Compensation Plan.

“We’re helping people improve their health with our breakthrough anti-aging products, but our Promoters are also experiencing life-changing results from the world’s first 5-Minute Pay Plan.

We all know how it feels to get hit with unexpected bills, like medical, home and car repairs, and more. 5-Minute Pay (Same Day Pay in Korea) has helped people cover those expenses.

I think all Promoters in the MLM Industry would agree that QuiAri is one-of-a-kind. You won’t find any company that pays commissions in less than 5 minutes worldwide AND provides the opportunity to vacation in Vietnam for free.

We believe in generosity and treating people with respect, and integrity, and doing whatever it takes to help them achieve their goals. This incentive trip to Vietnam is just one of the many ways we provide for and put Promoters first,”

stated QuiAri Founder & CEO, Bob Reina.

To learn more about QuiAri, their products, and the opportunity to become a Promoter or Customer, visit https://quiari.com/en, or follow them on social media @QuiAriOfficial.

About QuiAri

Welcome to QuiAri, the new worldwide phenomenon where people are turning back the hands of time with our breakthrough anti-aging products and experiencing life-changing results thanks to our industry-first 5-Minute Pay Opportunity. We have harnessed the power of the mighty Maqui Berry by extracting a special youth molecule, creating a proprietary youth restorative formula (MaquiX®) that has taken the $500 Billion Global Anti-Aging Market by storm. Led by Founder & CEO, Bob Reina, and his world-class Executive Team with a combined 500+ years of MLM experience, QuiAri Shake, Energy, and Prime Gel are available in over 100 countries and are considered to be the biggest breakthrough in anti-aging. From youthful skin to antioxidant support to joint, heart, and immune health and increased energy and weight management, our product is for anybody and everybody. Our Team helps people win through our #1 products and one-of-a-kind opportunity, which is the first and only to pay commissions in just 5 minutes worldwide. Visit QuiAri.com to learn more.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Please note the QuiAri business opportunity offers unlimited income potential. However, QuiAri makes no guarantee of financial success. Success with QuiAri results only from successful sales efforts, which require hard work, diligence, skill, persistence, competence, and leadership. Your income will depend on how well you exercise these qualities.

