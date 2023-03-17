QNET’s Physio Radiance Protects And Pampers Skin With The Power Of Prebiotics And Probiotics

Sun exposure, soaps and detergents, pollution, and even stress can cause an imbalance of the skin’s delicate microbiome, leaving it dry, damaged, and unhealthy.

That is why QNET included include vital prebiotics and probiotics in its Physio Radiance skincare line. These active ingredients work together to protect and restore the skin’s natural balance, leaving it with a smooth, healthy, youthful glow

The secret to how Physio Radiance pampers your skin lies in its 2PBS Complex. QNET partnered with internationally renowned cosmetics developer, GREENTECH, and used state-of-the-art technologies and natural ingredients to develop this effective, proprietary formula.

The amazing result is an exclusive skincare product that combines pre and probiotics to restore and maintain your skin’s natural balance, making it look younger and more hydrated.

The scientifically formulated ingredients in Physio Radiance’s 2PBS Complex also defend the skin against everyday damage:

Lysate Probiotics : Balances the natural microorganisms that occur on the skin, moisturizing and strengthening its outer layers, reducing redness and inflammation, and leaving it smooth to the touch.

: Balances the natural microorganisms that occur on the skin, moisturizing and strengthening its outer layers, reducing redness and inflammation, and leaving it smooth to the touch. Alpha-Glucan Oligosaccharide: This powerful prebiotic extracted from sugar beet and wheat contains a unique enzyme that regulates skin balance by stimulating the growth of probiotics and supporting the skin’s natural microbiome.

Physio Radiance set

Physio Radiance’s full line of luxury skincare products offers a gentle foaming cleanser, boosting essence, firming and lifting double serum, repairing eye cream, restoring day cream, and regenerating night cream.

With a 25-year long history of innovation, QNET understands that modern connoisseurs of personal care products are mindful of what they use on their skin. They want to know that the ingredients have been developed using proven and effective new technologies and will deliver long-term wellness benefits. QNET has established a solid reputation for using cutting-edge formulas and revolutionary ingredients to develop its highly trusted Physio Radiance personal care and beauty line.

“With Physio Radiance, we have created a purposeful yet innovative skincare line focused on protecting, nourishing, and uniquely balancing the skin”, said Sunny Santokh, Senior Beauty Consultant at QNET.

“Today, people seek effective solutions that respond to their specific needs and consider their overall health and wellness. Physio Radiance addresses that demand by incorporating an advanced formula that gives visible results while respecting every skin type.”

As part of QNET’s commitment to sustainability, all Physio Radiance packaging utilises recyclable materials such as Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified paper from responsibly managed forests that provide environmental, social, and health benefits.

With Physio Radiance, QNET is moving ahead of the market trends, demonstrating its commitment to sustainability, its innovative thinking in beauty and personal care, and providing the most selective and decerning clients with a network of trained distributors that can bring them a revolutionary and effective skincare line.

About QNET

QNET is one of Asia’s leading e-commerce-based direct-selling companies offering a wide range of health, wellness and lifestyle products that enable people to lead better lives. In 2023, QNET celebrates 25 years since it first introduced its high-quality products and a grass-roots business model that has helped empower millions of entrepreneurs in more than 100 countries worldwide. QNET is headquartered in Hong Kong and is present in more than 25 countries worldwide through subsidiaries, branch offices, agency partnerships, and franchisees.

QNET is a member of the Direct Selling Association in several countries, the Hong Kong Health Food Association, the Health Supplements Industry Association of Singapore, and much more. QNET is also active in sports sponsorships around the world. Some more prominent partnerships include being the Direct Selling Partner of Manchester City Football Club and the African Club League Championships of CAF. For more information, please visit QNET’s website at www.QNET.net.

