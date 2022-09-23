QNET’s Luxury Swiss Watch Brand Introduces Its First Diving Watch

By Team Business For Home

Take A Deep Dive into Bernhard H. Mayer’s Latest Watch, the Wave Breaker

QNET’s luxury Swiss brand, Bernhard H. Mayer, plunges into the deep ocean realm with its new dive watch, the Wave Breaker. Equally suited to a night on the town or a day at the shore, the Wave Breaker sports the robust functionality of a diving watch, paired with the elegant aesthetic of a classic men’s timepiece.

Orange is the new black

Purposeful, high-performance, and spectacular: the Wave Breaker follows in Bernhard H. Mayer’s long tradition of masterfully crafted wristwatches made with today’s thrill-seekers and adventurers in mind.

Eye-catching vibrant orange applied indices and hour markers contrast brilliantly against a matte black dial – lending a sense of excitement to a precision tool designed to be an adventurer’s lifelong companion.

The Wave Breaker is beautifully proportioned for comfort and style. Measuring 47mm in diameter and 17mm in thickness, its fashionable size makes a bold statement while still feeling natural on the wrist.

Timekeeping in the mysterious deep

One of the sturdiest and most reliable automatic movements from Sellita – the premier Swiss manufacturer of mechanical watch movements – the SW200 powers the Wave Breaker. Complete with an Elaboré and Anthracite plated rotor, considered one of the higher grades of watch movements, divers can expect accurate timekeeping whilst exploring beneath the waves.

The Wave Breaker

The helium escape valve, screwed-down caseback, and scratch-resistant sapphire crystal protect the Wave Breaker from the extreme pressure of the depths, making it the ideal underwater tool – enabling divers to explore beautiful beaches or delve into the deep without missing a beat.

Boasting a 200ATM (2,000 meters/6,600 feet) water resistance to withstand even the most vigorous aquatic adventures, the Wave Breaker also features luminous indexes on the dial for maximum visibility in low-light conditions. Divers will appreciate recording their best dive times with the rotating bezel, crafted with matte-finished teeth to avoid slipping and damage to the crown.

Paul McHenry, Chief Marketing Officer of QNET, remarked on the process of creating the Wave Breaker,

“Dive watches are made to resist the most extreme pressures and conditions. Creating a dive watch is a big undertaking for the Bernhard H. Mayer team due to the rigorous tests we conduct to offer a watch that meets all the requirements for an experienced diver.

For example, ensuring the watch case does not cave under hostile environments no matter how many sea expeditions the wearer ventures on. Maintaining the structural integrity and functionality of the watch is only one part of the design process.”

McHenry further explained,

“We also wanted the timepiece to be attractive, which meant focusing on a design that would suit any lifestyle – whether it be a casual watch enthusiast or professional diver. To this end, we designed a watch that is equal parts sporty and classy.

Switch the stainless steel strap out for a leather band, and the watch immediately transforms from a precision-engineered tool to a conversation-sparking timepiece.”

Watches from Bernhard H. Mayer® bear the “Swiss Made” label, a recognition reserved only for timepieces of the highest standards and quality. For further information on Bernhard H. Mayer® and the Wave Breaker, visit www.bernhardhmayer.com.

About QNET

QNET is one of Asia’s leading e-commerce based direct selling companies offering a wide range of health, wellness and lifestyle products that enable people to lead better lives. QNET’s grass-roots business model fuelled by the power of e-commerce has helped empower millions of entrepreneurs in more than 100 countries worldwide. QNET is headquartered in Hong Kong and has a presence in more than 25 countries around the world through subsidiaries, branch offices, agency partnerships, and franchisees.

QNET is a member of the Direct Selling Association in several countries, as well as the Hong Kong Health Food Association and the Health Supplements Industry Association of Singapore, among others. QNET is also active in sports sponsorships around the world. Some of the more prominent partnerships include being the Direct Selling Partner of Manchester City Football Club and the African Club League Championships of CAF.

For more information, please visit QNET’s website at www.qnet.net.

