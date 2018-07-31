QNET Sponsor Of The Georgian Drift Series Championship

By Ted Nuyten

The Georgian Drift Series Championship was founded in 2013 and is held every year.

It is a mega event which fills the arena with lots of spectators. Organizers of the championship promised to hold 5 big events during the year and ensure the event coveragewith TV, Radio, Journals, Internet and other media outlets.

Both professional and amateur sportsmen participate in this championship and many successful companies are involved in the sponsorship of the participants.

On July 21, 2018 the QNET company also joined the Georgian Drift Series Championship and became the sponsor of the event.

The Championship was held in city Rustavi and a lot of spectators attended the show. Among them most active were QNET fans, whose strong support provided QNET brand representative Levan Svianadze with additional motivation.

40 rally drivers took part in the tournament, which was very interesting and tense to watch. The QNET companyconducted an honored fight against his competitors and took the third place in the final of the championship.

The QNET fans had the opportunity to watch the Georgian Drift Series Championship on Facebook Live. With their many positive comments and calls, they tried to help QNET brand representative Levan Svianidze to win the race.

About QNET:

QNET is one of Asia’s leading direct selling companies offering a wide range of health, wellness and lifestyle products that enable people to lead better lives. For 20 years, QNET’s grass-roots business model fuelled by the power of e-commerce has helped empower millions of entrepreneurs in more than 100 countries worldwide.

QNET is headquartered in Hong Kong and has a presence in more than 25 countries around the world through subsidiaries, branch offices, agency partnerships, and franchisees.

QNET is a member of the Direct Selling Associations of Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, and UAE, as well as the Hong Kong Health Food Association and the Health Supplements Industry Association of Singapore among others.

QNET is also active in sports sponsorships around the world. Some of the more prominent partnerships include being the Direct Selling Partner of Manchester City Football Club and the African Club League Championships of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

