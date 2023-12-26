QNET Ranked As Triple AAA+ Opportunity For 2024

By Team Business For Home

QNET, a prominent network marketing company, has been making significant strides recently, as evidenced by a series of accomplishments and initiatives. This includes not only the introduction of a new line of sustainable Swiss watches and a new jewellery collection under their Bernhard H. Mayer brand, but also their commitment to climate change and holistic living, which earned the company two prestigious awards at IBA 2023.

In addition, QNET has also joined the Direct Selling Association of Turkey as a Silver Member, further expanding their global reach. The company also recently celebrated their 25th anniversary with an epic global event, featuring product launches and a renewed commitment to green practices.

QNet in Facts and Figures

QNET based in Malaysia holding a AAA+ Top rank at Business for Home, and ranking 54th in terms of momentum among 800+ global network marketing companies present in the Business for Home database.

Along with a solid financial performance, QNet also enjoys a strong online presence. It ranks 59th out of 800+ worldwide companies in the Business for Home Similarweb Rank, and 6th in terms of reviews, with a total of 495 reviews on Business for Home. QNet is also successful in terms of distributor participation, having 1 recommended distributor and 13 top earners. With a total of 160,687 page views on Business for Home, QNet maintains a significant presence in the world of network marketing.

Facts and figures as of the day of publication of this article. The ranks are calculated based on 900+ world-wide network marketing companies in the Business for Home database.

Business for Home Rating: AAA+: The Top rank

Compensation plan payout: 35%

Current Business for Home Momentum Rank: 54

Number of Recommended Distributors: 1 (Rank 101)

Number of Top Earners: 13 (Rank 39)

Business for Home Pageviews: 160,687 (Rank 9)

Similarweb Rank: 94,321 (Rank 59)

YouTube views: 48,957,811 (Rank 6)

QNet has 495 reviews on Business for Home (Rank 6)

CEO of QNet: Malou Caluza

Company Country: Malyasia

Data provide by the proprietary Business for Home Intelligence Engine

Here’s a glimpse of what people are writing about QNet

The reviews for QNet collected from Business for Home show a high degree of satisfaction among its users. Most reviewers attribute their satisfaction to QNet’s compensation plan, leadership, products and the financial opportunities it presents.

Idongesit Michael, who also appreciates the firm’s long history and leadership:

“Qnet has the best compensation plan in the whole world and I’m glad to be a beneficiary.”

In Anita’s view, QNet is more than a business, it is a worldwide solution to financial problems. She says,

“QNET is serving people at large since 1998… [It] is solving financial problems of people at large since its inception.”

From Muhammad Zabiri’s perspective, his reasons for being grateful to QNet go beyond merely its compensation plan; he points to its world-class business processes and training, calling it the

“best company ever.”

Alex Djeufack appreciates the company’s credibility and reliability, saying,

“pour dire vrai cette entreprise n’a pas de concurrent sur le continent africain voit même dans le monde entier c’est vraiment une entreprise fiable et crédible.”

Equally, Nic Salvador Kenfack sees QNet as an opportunity for many who otherwise may not have such a chance especially in Africa. On QNet’s impact, he states

“en moins de 20ans beaucoup de vie ont été impactée”, noting the transformative impact of the company on people’s lives.

In terms of financial opportunities, Ramamoorthy views QNet as an

“Amazing opportunity for those who have dreams and take actions to achieve the dreams.”

In conclusion, reviewers consistently praise QNet for its compelling compensation plan, world-class business processes, and life-changing opportunities. However, reviews specifically highlight QNet’s products as being of high quality, the offering of robust training to its distributors, and the sense of community the business fosters.

QNet Conclusion

QNet’s achievements go beyond financial success, as they have introduced new sustainable Swiss watches and a jewelry collection, earned awards for their commitment to climate change and holistic living, and expanded their global reach by joining the Direct Selling Association of Turkey.

They recently celebrated their 25th anniversary with a global event that featured product launches and a renewed commitment to green practices.

Under the leadership of CEO Malou Caluza, QNet has maintained a steady performance, with no difference in revenue compared to the previous year. With their impressive track record and high ratings, QNet presents an enticing opportunity for individuals to potentially make decent money. Success with Qnet results only from successful sales efforts, building up a customer and affiliate team, which require hard work, diligence, skill, persistence, competence, and leadership.

About QNET

QNET is a prominent lifestyle and wellness company that uses a direct selling business model to offer a wide selection of exclusive products that enable individuals to embrace a healthier, more balanced life. Established in 1998, QNET marks 25 years of making an impact around the world through its product offerings and e-commerce-powered business model, in 2023.

QNET proudly holds memberships in the Direct Selling Association in several countries, the Hong Kong Health Food Association, the Health Supplements Industry Association of Singapore, and more. QNET is also active in several global sports sponsorships including in its role as the official direct selling partner of the Manchester City Football Club and the Confederation of African Football (CAF), underscoring its commitment to excellence and global reach.

To learn more about QNET and its mission of RYTHM – Raise Yourself To Help Mankind, please visit www.qnet.net.

