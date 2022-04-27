QNET Marks Ramadan Through Global Initiative

By Team Business For Home

As has been tradition for several years now, international e-commerce powered direct selling company QNET is marking Ramadan once again by partnering with NGOs, non-profits, and various other partners in over 30 countries to give back to vulnerable and underserved communities.

The global pandemic disrupted the lives of millions around the world. QNET is committed to helping build a path towards recovery and hope for a brighter future after the prolonged lockdowns and travel restrictions that have caused extensive economic and social challenges around the world.

QNET tapped into its extensive global network of employees, distributors, and partners to embrace the spirit of Ramadan by stepping up to support communities in need across Central Asia, the Middle East, Sub-Saharan Africa, North Africa, and Southeast Asia.

SHARING HAPPINESS IN THE MIDDLE EAST & NORTH AFRICA

In Algeria, QNET organised an iftar dinner at a children’s home under the auspices of SOS Children’s Village. The children were treated to a nourishing spread of food to break their fast, alongside an evening filled with entertainment and laughter.

In Morocco, QNET donated 100 prepaid cards to financially vulnerable families, offering them a means of connecting with the people they love during the holy month and paying for essential services.

In the United Arab Emirates, QNET organised a suhoor event together with SERGAS, the leading provider of gas solutions in the Middle East, to share the Ramadan spirit with over 150 labourers at the SERGAS labour camp in Sharjah.

The event was inspired by the UAE government’s “1 Billion Meals Initiative”, which aims to secure food aid for vulnerable groups in the region. QNET also organised a friendly competition for the labourers to win prizes, marking an unforgettable evening for a community of people who serve tirelessly behind the scenes.

In addition to these events, QNET distributed numerous iftar meals to those in need across Egypt, Kuwait, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Iraq.

WARMING THE HEARTS OF COMMUNITIES IN ASIA

QNET joined hands with World Human Relief (WHR), a non-profit, non-governmental organisation based in Turkey, to donate essential foodstuffs and groceries to approximately 200 households in financially vulnerable positions in the Adana region. QNET also distributed food packages to families in need in Viranşehir, a district of Sanliurfa, Turkey.

In Kazakhstan, QNET organised a Ramadan event in a children’s home in Nur-Sultan. With the collaboration of representatives from the Akimat of Nur-Sultan, the local city hall, and QNET’s distributors and employees, the children were surprised with a newly installed outdoor playground.

The QNET team also brought the children on a trip to the local theatre and organised a tea party for them to enjoy.

In Indonesia, QNET brought children from the Muhammadiyah Putat Orphanage and Baitul Hijrah Orphanage to learn, explore, and experience different professions through Kidzania Surabaya’s interactional education playgrounds. Through this activity, QNET hopes to give these children a glimpse of the possibilities available to them for a better future to achieve their dreams.

SPREADING THE RAMADAN SPIRIT IN SUB-SAHARAN AFRICA

In Tanzania, QNET donated food and toiletry supplies, and provided financial support to the Mazizini Orphanage in Zanzibar, and the Chakuwama Orphanage in Dar Es Salam, showcasing the company’s support for youth and community development in the region.

In Lagos, Nigeria, QNET reached out to the Door of Peace (Bab Es Salaam) Orphanage Home, a centre that focuses on housing children from Muslim families since 1990, donating foodstuffs, provisions, and toiletries.

In Ghana, QNET organised a breaking of fast session in a local hospital located in Kumasi. Employees and distributors from QNET engaged with the hospital staff and patients for an evening of shared laughter and food. QNET ended the night with a donation consisting of essential pantry items.

QNET also worked with a local mosque in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, to bring together the community with a hearty meal to break their fast. Held in one of the busiest areas in Ivory Coast, the event saw numerous households come together to find comfort in a communal meal, alongside a prayer session at the mosque.

EMBODYING A CULTURE OF GIVING

Giving back to the community is ingrained into the culture of QNET.

“We believe that for positive change to occur, it starts with us,” says Malou Caluza, CEO of QNET.

“We are fortunate to be in a position to provide support to those who need a helping hand. We believe we have a duty to help those who are struggling to get back on their feet or are in vulnerable positions, due to the systemic inequalities exacerbated by the pandemic.

We’re grateful for the opportunity, no matter how small, to give back to our communities and build a safer, more inclusive Ramadan”.

QNET has been marking the holy month of Ramadan for many years by supporting and getting involved in numerous activities that benefit underserved communities worldwide. Last year, QNET’s Ramadan initiative saw the company extending aid and helping thousands of people impacted by the Covid pandemic around the world.

More information on global initiatives and community aid activities can be found on the QNET website and on RYTHM Foundation’s website or e-publication.

About QNET

QNET is one of Asia’s leading e-commerce based direct selling companies offering a wide range of health, wellness and lifestyle products that enable people to lead better lives. QNET’s grass-roots business model fuelled by the power of e-commerce has helped empower millions of entrepreneurs in more than 100 countries worldwide.

QNET is headquartered in Hong Kong and has a presence in more than 25 countries around the world through subsidiaries, branch offices, agency partnerships, and franchisees.

QNET is a member of the Direct Selling Association in several countries, as well as the Hong Kong Health Food Association and the Health Supplements Industry Association of Singapore, among others.

QNET is also active in sports sponsorships around the world. Some of the more prominent partnerships include being the Direct Selling Partner of Manchester City Football Club and the African Club League Championships of CAF.

For further information on QNET, visit www.qnet.net.

