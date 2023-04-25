QNET Launches in South Africa, Expanding Its Global Footprint

By Nicole Dunkley

HONG KONG, April 25, 2023 – QNET, a global direct selling company, has officially opened its doors in Sandton, Johannesburg, marking a significant milestone for the company as it continues to expand its reach across the African continent.

QNET, known for its high-quality products and grassroots business model, has been empowering communities worldwide since its inception in 1998.

“South Africa is a vital market for QNET, and we are thrilled to offer our unique and high-quality products to customers here.

With over 20 years of experience in Africa, we see tremendous growth potential and are excited to partner with local entrepreneurs and communities to make a positive impact in the region,”

says Malou Caluza, CEO of QNET.

“As we celebrate our 25th anniversary, we look forward to QNET’s growth in the African market, and we remain dedicated to our mission of empowering people through innovative products and creating entrepreneurial opportunities.”

According to the World Federation of Direct Selling Associations, South Africa’s direct selling industry generated over US$2.2 billion in retail sales in 2020, with over 1.7 million independent representatives actively selling products.

QNET’s entry into the market is expected to fuel this growth further, providing more individuals with access to unique products that can improve their quality of life.

QNET’s Regional Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa, Biram Fall, states,

“With our launch in South Africa, QNET aims to leverage its global experience and products to support the development of local entrepreneurs.

We believe in the vast potential of the African region, which is why we continue to support local initiatives such as our partnership with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) since 2018, which provides emerging footballers across Africa with a platform to showcase their talent and pursue their dreams.”

The company’s impact initiatives, such as its partnership with CAF, demonstrate its commitment to making a positive difference in the world. QNET has collaborated with various international organizations to support such causes and plans to continue its efforts in South Africa.

For more information on QNET, please visit www.qnet.net or https://www.qnet.net.za/za_en.

About QNET

QNET is a leading e-commerce-based direct-selling company in Asia, offering a wide range of health, wellness, and lifestyle products that enable people to lead better lives. Celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2023, QNET has empowered millions of entrepreneurs in more than 100 countries worldwide through its high-quality products and grassroots business model. QNET is headquartered in Hong Kong and has a presence in more than 25 countries worldwide through subsidiaries, branch offices, agency partnerships, and franchisees.

QNET is a member of the Direct Selling Association in several countries, the Hong Kong Health Food Association, the Health Supplements Industry Association of Singapore, and more. QNET is also an active sports sponsor worldwide, including partnerships with Manchester City Football Club and the African Club League Championships of CAF.

