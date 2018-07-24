QNET Donates CFA 5 Million To Ivory Coast Red Cross

By Ted Nuyten

In efforts to provide flood relief across the nation, QNET has made CFA 5 million donation to Ivory Coast Red Cross.

QNET stated:

We are absolutely devastated by the recent deadly flood in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

We are grateful to have the opportunity to give something back, and we hope that our humble contribution could be of help to the city that many of our friends and family call home.

Mrs. Kadidja Souare the President of Ivory Coast Red Cross said:

“I thank QNET for this spontaneous drive to help the people who need it the most. I strongly advocate for the continuation of the collaboration with QNET, for a long term project.”

During the ceremony on Monday, July 2, 2018, held at the Red Cross headquarters in Ivory Coast, Mr. Biram Fall, QNET’s Sub-Saharan Africa humbly presented a cheque of 5 million CFA to the President Ivory Coast Red Cross.

During his speech, Mr. Biram Fall introduced QNET and shares the philosophy of RYTHM (Raise Yourself to Help Mankind). It is our mission, our why – the reason why we do what we do. Through the wisdom of humility we encourage everyone to raise and better themselves to achieve the ability to help those in need. QNET aims to give back to the society and help promote community revivals.

Attendees from QNET include Ms. Arti Asawa – Acting Director of Operations Africa, Maxime Peti – Public Relations Manager Sub-Saharan Africa, Associate V Partner Amaral Fofana, Dr. Souleymane Fofana – Agent and Independent Representatives from the region. Representatives from Ivory Coast Red Cross include Mr. Léonce Da – Vice-President, Mr Koné Fansu – Director of Human Resources; Mr Franck Kodjo Gaba – Communication Manager, Ms. Nina Ouattara – Head of Relations with Private Organizations and Program Coordinators.

Ms. Saoure shares how the donation will be used to provide assistance in the form of food, water, and medicine, as well as psychological support to the victims and their family. 23 deaths were reported and 1020 households were affected by the severe flooding in Abidjan, the economic capital of Ivory Coast on 18th June 2018.

Our hearts are with those who are affected.

