QNET Celebrates World Wellbeing Week

Wellbeing is key to a healthy, fulfilling, and balanced life. Unfortunately, the stresses and demands of our busy, fast-paced, modern lifestyles can often distract from self-care.

But research shows that a lack of wellbeing can indicate declining health for an entire community. That is why leading lifestyle and wellness companies, such as QNET, support World Wellbeing Week (June 26 – 30) by bringing attention to the importance of self-care and its global impact.

What Is Wellbeing?

Good health is much more than just the absence of illness. It encompasses all aspects of an individual’s life, including physical, emotional, economic, and social status.

Health experts use the term wellbeing to describe this complex set of factors contributing to a person’s overall happiness and satisfaction.

These factors are deeply interconnected, and their impact varies from one individual to another. Researchers have discovered that people who report higher levels of wellbeing are less likely to suffer disease, illness, or injury.

They also have more robust immune systems and recover from illness faster. Research also indicates that greater levels of wellbeing in a community have been linked to positive public health indicators that affect society as a whole, such as increased healthier behaviours like exercising and eating well, increased productivity, improved mental health, and greater social connectedness.

Living a “modern lifestyle” can contribute to lower levels of wellbeing. Busy schedules, family and social obligations, constant virtual connectivity, and long work schedules leave many people with little time for important self-care activities such as exercise, maintaining a nutritious diet, and getting enough rest.

The vital role of self-care has grown in the public consciousness over the past three years, as the pandemic’s unprecedented mental, physical, social, and economic impacts have sharpened people’s focus on wellbeing.

As the world emerged from lockdowns and social distancing, many people made dramatic changes in their lives, prioritizing personal relationships, a healthy work-life balance, and pursuing meaning and purpose rather than material goods.

Lifestyle and Wellness Companies Step Up

Since 2018, the last week of June has been designated World Wellbeing Week, a time to recognize and celebrate all things wellness related. The increased awareness of wellbeing has propelled a growing demand for quality health and wellness products.

A report by Nielsen IQ found that worldwide, consumers seek products that promote a comprehensive approach to mental and physical health, meaningful and purposeful living, social connection, environmental betterment, balance, happiness, and fulfilment.

Companies like QNET that focus on wellness and lifestyle products, have been ahead of the curve with a holistic and scientific approach to product development catered to modern wellbeing concerns.

“QNET was founded 25 years ago on the principle of empowering people to live their best lives,”

said QNET’s Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer, Trevor Kuna.

“Throughout our company’s history, we have designed our exclusive and extensively researched products to empower people to take charge of their health and their wellbeing.

The last few years have underscored the importance of taking care of ourselves.

As more people worldwide prioritize self-care, QNET is committed to supporting them with new and innovative products that empower them to pursue the things that make them most happy and fulfilled in life.”

The company offers a wide range of unique, high-quality health, wellness, and lifestyle products, such as its exclusive EDG3 Plus daily supplement.

Based on the findings of more than 700 scientific studies, its patented formula harnesses the natural antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits of turmeric, glutathione, and vitamin D3 to boost the immune system and supercharge energy levels. After consuming the tasty, easy-to-prepare beverage, QNET’s customers reported many benefits, including improved sleep, reduced pain, increased energy, lower blood sugar and cholesterol levels, and better immunity.

QNET’s holistic approach to wellness has produced innovative, breakthrough technologies such as its state-of-the-art home-and-living products under the HomePure umbrella. The HomePure Nova water filtration system, HomePure Viva water ioniser, and HomePure Zayn 5-stage air purification system are designed to create clean, safe, and healthy environments that support individual and community wellbeing.

HomePure Nova removes 99.99% of bacteria, viruses, chemicals, and toxins, delivering clean, healthy water directly to the tap; HomePure Viva makes accessing customised pH water for an entire household with varying needs simple and convenient; the small and stylish HomePure Zayn uses Ultra-Plasma Ion and HPP+ Electrostatic filters to remove indoor air pollution such as particulates, allergens, and bacteria which have been linked to a variety of health issues, including headaches and respiratory problems.

Beyond the Products: Meaning and Purpose

While QNET offers the premium lifestyle and wellness products that consumers demand, the company also supports wellbeing by providing opportunities for individuals and communities to improve many aspects of their lives. Rooted in the principle of Raise Yourself To Help Mankind or RYTHM, QNET actively advocates for better empowerment, volunteerism, and resilience to transform the world through one person, one community, one sustainable goal at a time.

The company’s social impact arm, RYTHM Foundation, provides its employees, distributors, and customers the opportunity to improve lives by supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals through long-term projects and initiatives that address the global issues affecting the wellbeing of communities. Since the foundation was founded in 2005, QNET has uplifted over 80,000 beneficiaries in more than 15 countries through its community outreach projects.

Worldwide, direct selling companies like QNET have empowered nearly 130 million independent representatives to build financial security, a healthy work-life balance, and the independence to pursue personal goals and interests that give their lives meaning, purpose, happiness, and satisfaction.

Through its e-commerce powered direct selling business model, the company supports a global community of entrepreneurs who not only build their own businesses to become financially empowered, but also enhance the wellbeing of their respective communities by selling QNET’s exclusive range of wellness and lifestyle to customers, which in turn positively impacts their overall quality of life.

As the world prepares to recognise and celebrate the importance of self-care during World Wellbeing Week this June, lifestyle and wellness companies like QNET provide the products and opportunities that empower individuals and communities to live their happiest and most satisfied lives.

About QNET

QNET is a leading e-commerce-based direct-selling company in Asia, offering a wide range of health, wellness, and lifestyle products that enable people to lead better lives. Celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2023, QNET has empowered millions of entrepreneurs in more than 100 countries worldwide through its high-quality products and grassroots business model. QNET is headquartered in Hong Kong and has a presence in more than 25 countries worldwide through subsidiaries, branch offices, agency partnerships, and franchisees.

QNET is a member of the Direct Selling Association in several countries, the Hong Kong Health Food Association, the Health Supplements Industry Association of Singapore, and more. QNET is also an active sports sponsor worldwide, including partnerships with Manchester City Football Club and the African Club League Championships of CAF.

