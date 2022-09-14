Pyo Jungsoon Achieves Green Diamond  Rank At Kyäni

By Team Business For Home

As one of Korea’s newest Kyäni Green Diamonds, Pyo Jungsoon is proud to say this is her life’s greatest achievement—so far.

She’s so grateful to Han Jaenam, another Green Diamond at Kyäni, for helping her find a company with more stability than any other she’s experienced while working in network marketing.

Two main characteristics intrigued Pyo about Kyäni: the abundant opportunity to share Kyäni in Korea and the opportunity to take advantage of Kyäni’s global presence. Putting faith in those two attributes has surely paid off, as she now has a strong team with outstanding leadership to help her business thrive.

But with all the success Pyo has seen so far, she regrets not making bigger goals for her business from the beginning. She now tells her team to set big goals right away to achieve great things even sooner than she did.

However, Pyo’s patience paid off.

“Because of the time it took to get here, I truly learned just how much Kyäni cares about me,” she says. “Kyäni pays close attention to stories of Business Partners to support their business activities continually. It didn’t come all at once, but that’s what made me trust Kyäni enough to increase my passion for the business.”

Pyo says she owes it to her team that she is now a Green Diamond.

“My sponsor, other Business Partners, and I worked together for this. That makes the success more rewarding because it’s really the fruit of all our labors.”

If she could give any advice to others coming to Kyäni, Pyo says to always follow the lead of your sponsors and those who’ve done the business before you. Draw from their expertise to clearly and completely understand the compensation plan and products. Then try to always find joy in your work and keep a positive mindset to help you through the stressful and exhausting moments.

As she looks toward the future, Pyo is staying focused on her ‘why’.

“My ‘why’ is to have a better life. I want to live my old life happily with decreased financial worries–and I want to bring my family and my team with me.”

Pyo’s life Philosophy:

“Whatever I do, I should do it steadily and wholeheartedly! While doing so, I will eventually reach all my goals.”

About Kyäni

Kyäni, Inc., founded in 2007, is an internationally recognized health and wellness company based in Idaho Falls, Idaho, USA. From its inception, Kyäni has been the globally recognized pioneer of Nitro Nutrition™ and antioxidant support by being the first to recognize the efficacy of the Wild Blueberry and other ingredients that support natural Nitric Oxide production in the body.

In our selection of core products, which include The Triangle of Health®, powerful Protein Nutritionals, Kyani ON® Optimized Nootropics™ energy shots, and the Kyäni Electro™ hydration and Nitric Oxide regeneration mix, Kyäni harnesses the power and potency of wild and natural ingredients to lead the way in increasing and improving overall health and wellness through proper nutrition.

With its value rooted in unrivaled, wild-sourced nutritional supplements, Kyäni is also able to offer a rewarding opportunity to its Business Partners in more than 50 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.kyani.com.

