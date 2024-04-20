Purple Diamonds, Chad & Jaree Kneller Build their Legacy at QuiAri

By Team Business For Home International

Even top industry analysts can’t figure out how QuiAri simultaneously disrupted the $200 Billion Global Direct Sales industry and the $500 Billion Global Anti-Aging industry. Now companies are trying to learn from QuiAri’s revolutionary business strategies. QuiAri’s success has routinely made industry headlines over the past few years.

The Direct Selling News recently recognized QuiAri as one of only 22 companies with 3+ years of consecutive growth during the pandemic, and the #1 South Korea Marketing News featured an interview with QuiAri Founder & CEO, Bob Reina about international expansion.

With history-making, industry-first benefits such as 5-Minute Pay, breakthrough, proprietary anti-aging Products featuring Maqui and MaquiX®, and a robust global market of 100+ countries and counting, it’s easy to understand why QuiAri has risen to the top and why the MLM industry’s most talented people are rushing to join.

Industry veterans and Purple Diamond Promoters, Chad and Jaree Kneller from Texas consider themselves lucky to have joined QuiAri early – back in October 2022. QuiAri’s momentum and global expansion have since exploded, which helped catapult Chad and Jaree into the upper ranks. They are currently listed on Business For Home’s prestigious Top Earners Ranks, but say their success has only just begun.

“Rarely do you join an MLM company and discover it’s better than you expected, but that was our experience with QuiAri. We have been very successful simply by working hard and loving what we do for a living.

QuiAri’s simple system rewards hard work and speed and drives growth through an amazing, supportive culture that promotes duplication. Before QuiAri, the majority of our global MLM experience was limited to the United States, which is only 5% of the world’s population.

Thanks to QuiAri, we have quickly built teams that are growing everywhere – the U.S., Canada, Korea, Philippines, Africa, and India. Plus, QuiAri recently began shipping to China and we’re very excited about that new opportunity.

All of those big dreams we had in the past are starting to come true. We could not have gotten where we are today in any other company. QuiAri is revolutionizing the industry, getting rid of old, stale traditions and replacing them with integrity, generosity, and innovation,”

stated Purple Diamond Promoters, Chad and Jaree Kneller.

Chad and Jaree added that they have risen up to the top ranks in other companies, however, their success at QuiAri has been faster and an entirely different experience.

“Whether it’s through our faith or through QuiAri, Jaree and I love helping others. We joined as soon as we learned about the company and took action right away – learning while we were earning. QuiAri is perfectly built for motivated Promoters.

We started inviting everyone, from top industry leaders and Network Industry novices. QuiAri’s Compensation Plan is very easy to understand, and Promoters only have to Personally Sponsor 2 people to reach the top, which is unusual in our industry.

For those that wanted to run, we helped them run faster. For those who just wanted to jog, we jogged along with them. Our business started rapidly growing. That’s because QuiAri’s Compensation Plan rewards Promoters for helping your Team build a successful business, and the payouts are higher than average.

At QuiAri, all Promoters have the opportunity to earn Team Commissions up to $50,000 per week. That’s more than 5 times what other companies offer. Even Matching Bonuses were higher. Promoters have the opportunity to earn up to 80% of their Team’s Commissions on 1-7 generations of their Personal line of Sponsorship.

Keep in mind this is already on top of QuiAri’s industry-first 5-Minute Pay (commissions paid in 5 minutes or less globally) and fastest-cycling Plan – that’s one cycle for every 200 Group Sales Volume (100 GSV on your Left leg, 100 GSV on your Right leg).

Even Rank Advancement Bonuses are generous. You can earn up to $100,000 in total bonuses. We certainly did not have that generous benefit at any other company in the past, which is why QuiAri is the undisputed new #1,”

said Chad Kneller.

Jaree said that QuiAri’s free resources have been one of the most helpful benefits. She pointed towards QuiAri’s free self-replicating “Get Paid In 5” website which features exciting, professionally produced videos from QuiAri’s in-house Team.

“Momentum is at an all-time high for QuiAri. More and more people are reaching out to learn what QuiAri is about. The “Get Paid In 5” website is just one of many tools we have to demonstrate why QuiAri is like no other opportunity in the industry,”

stated Jaree Kneller.

QuiAri’s breakthrough anti-aging products featuring the #1 superfruit, Maqui, and proprietary, super-concentrated MaquiX® extract have also helped Promoters like Chad and Jaree win. From Seattle to Seoul, QuiAri Shake, Energy, and Prime have become a global obsession with benefits that extend far beyond anti-aging.

Maqui has been scientifically proven to help support weight loss, digestive and gut health, brain, eye, hair, sleep, cardiovascular, inflammation, and more. Chad and Jaree have been taking QuiAri Shake, Energy, and Prime ever since they joined and said they have had both physical and financial benefits.

“The other day I was talking to a Prospect and they assumed I was in my 30s and Jaree was in her 20s. That’s about 15 years younger than our actual ages! I feel stronger and healthier at 50 than I have ever been in my life.

We’re both looking and feeling our best. Being in good health has been good for our business. There is nothing more powerful than when a Prospect sees that you’re not just selling the products – you also believe in the science and genuinely love them,”

said Chad Kneller.

Both Chad and Jaree agree that the largest contribution to their global success comes from the Executive Team with a combined 600+ years of MLM experience and led by Founder & CEO, Bob Reina.

“Bob Reina is the visionary leader who saw Maqui’s potential, collaborated with the #1 Maqui scientist, and not only developed the breakthrough MaquiX® extract, but had the business sense to gain exclusive ownership.

Bob also had the innovation and expertise to bring his vision of global 5-Minute Pay to life. QuiAri Promoters are lucky to have a Leader that puts people first and continues to innovate even when the products, technology, infrastructure, and support are light years ahead of the competition,”

said Chad and Jaree Kneller.

QuiAri has no doubt changed lives and has helped many people get closer to achieving their dreams. As Purple Diamond Promoters, Chad and Jaree have experienced a lifestyle change since joining QuiAri.

“We’re living better and feeling better than before QuiAri. Our big dream is to work hard and reach the very top of the Compensation Plan – Crown Purple Diamond – and help at least 10 Promoters in our downline get there as well. Even though we haven’t accomplished that goal yet, we are still enjoying a lifestyle with more extras.

Our 5-Minute Pay goes mostly to charity and our children. We’ve used it to help pay for education expenses and so our kids can participate in fun, memorable experiences like horse-riding lessons and ninja warrior training. We also make a point to show our kids the importance of paying it forward and sharing success with others.

Thanks to 5-Minute Pay, we’ve donated money to help feed hungry children overseas, rescue women out of sex trafficking, and support our church. We see this as just the beginning. QuiAri has the potential to become the most successful MLM company in history.

When that happens, we plan to open a foundation dedicated to giving. All QuiAri Promoters can feel it – something big is just around the corner. We’re encouraging everyone we know to join QuiAri so they don’t miss out on the chance to be part of the biggest global movement in MLM history,”

said Chad and Jaree Kneller.

