PURE Continues To Experience Global Growth And Record-Setting Rank Advancements

By Ted Nuyten

PURE: People United Reaching Everyone announced today that the Company continues to experience record-setting rank advancements.

PURE has seen incredible momentum in 2018. The Company has had a record-setting year as evidenced by the ranking of 2 Independent Business Owners (IBOs) to the prestigious level of Black Diamond Ambassador.

Both of the Company’s Ambassadors are new to the industry, thus validating the demand of the Company’s amazing products and compensation plan.

“We believe, and it is being reflected in the rank advancements, that individuals who are willing to put in the effort and work hard in building relationships, have the ability to reach our top ranks in the Company and be rewarded for doing so,”

said PURE CEO, Daren Hogge.

“I’d like to congratulate IBOs Whitney and Jason Johns and Lindsay and Josh Scheel for reaching Black Diamond Ambassador this year,”

said Sam Crossley, Director of Sales.

“Working with such quality leaders makes my job enjoyable and rewarding.”

As PURE prepares to celebrate their 10-year anniversary this August, the Company is ecstatic that 2018 is turning into one of their best years in history. Overall, PURE has seen over 1,600 rank advancements year-to-date.

“Statistics and history show that many companies don’t stay in business 10 years and to have this year be one of the best in our history is extra special,“

stated Daren Hogge, CEO.

“Our leadership in the field is spectacular. They lead with honesty, integrity, accountability, commitment and trust which is why each of them continue to grow.

We are grateful to everyone who believes in our mission and delivering Whole Health and we look forward to even greater growth in the coming months, years and decades.”

About PURE

PURE: People United Reaching Everyone is a leading innovator in health and wellness products.

PURE is dedicated to delivering Whole Healthwith high-quality products for physical health, opportunity for financial health, relationships for personal health and social impact for philanthropic health. PURE is a global company with offices in the U.S., Taiwan and Korea with headquarters in Frisco, Texas.

For more information on the products or business opportunity, visit https://livepure.com.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2018/07/pure-continues-to-experience-global-growth-and-record-setting-rank-advancements/