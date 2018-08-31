PURE Continues Global Expansion With Opening Of New Thailand Office

By Ted Nuyten

PURE: People United Reaching Everyone announced today the official opening of Thailand as its newest market. PURE now provides its nutritional products and opportunity in four markets, increasing its global footprint across Southeast Asia.

“I’m excited about the new market expansion. The Thailand office will now be the hub for future expansion across Southeast Asia,”

said Tim Hough, PURE Vice President of International.

“We are fortunate to have such quality leaders in Thailand who understand the business model and have elected to share it with others.”

Tim, who has traveled to Thailand throughout his career, also noted that this opening further creates strategic relationships that support the company’s mission to deliver Whole Health.

James Watson, Vice President of Southeast Asia said,

“We are thrilled to serve the Thai people, offering wellness products, an income opportunity and social support. Our commitment is long term, offering a unique combination of ten years of stability and a fresh, new opportunity in Southeast Asia.”

The Thailand office will offer the latest innovations in skincare coming from Korea, a leader in the skincare industry. There will be additional product line extensions including nutritional products that are sourced and manufactured globally.

The opening of the Thailand office takes the number of PURE’s global offices to four, including the United States, Taiwan and Korea.

PURE has NFR (Not for Resale) programs in Canada, Japan, Australia and New Zealand which allow people to purchase PURE’s products directly for personal consumption.

About PURE

PURE: People United Reaching Everyone is a leading innovator in health and wellness products. PURE is dedicated to delivering Whole Healthwith high-quality products for physical health, opportunity for financial health, relationships for personal health, and social impact for philanthropic health.

PURE is a global company with offices in the U.S., Thailand, Taiwan and Korea, with headquarters in Frisco, Texas.

For more information on the products or business opportunity, visit https://livepure.com/.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2018/08/pure-continues-global-expansion-with-opening-of-new-thailand-office/