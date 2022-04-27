Prüvit Sales Topped $598 Million In 2021

By Team Business For Home

Prüvit, one of the fastest growing health technology brands, was honored at the DSN 2022 Global 100 ceremony in Frisco, Texas for reaching $598 million in yearly revenue.

In addition to the Global 100 list, awards are given out in a variety of categories including leadership, lifetime achievement, meaningful global responsibility, customer centricity, and 2022 best places to work in direct selling, among others. The festivities are complimented by a special-edition print issue, and a networking dinner.

With a top-tier guest list made up of leading executives, the 2022 event was a tremendous success with a virtual broadcast making it possible for people all around the world to join in the experience.

The event is DSN’s celebration of the outstanding achievements of organizations and the executive leaders within the industry who have made big moves and experienced major growth over the past year. They are essentially the Oscars of direct selling with over 1,300 attendees, and more than 35 presenters with a total value of participating companies topping $20 billion.

It was a shining tribute to the unlimited potential of the whole community to grow and evolve into an even brighter future. With the wealth of knowledge of the thought leaders and executive innovators on the stage, there was plenty to get excited about in the room and on the virtual broadcast.

Underwood explained that he and his team strive to convey important messages in a clear, digestible tone and voice to build community understanding. He spoke to the audience about the reason that educating the consumer is such a critical piece of the puzzle.

“The industry has shifted and it really is about leading with value – and the ultimate value is education,” Underwood said. “If we can educate people on something that they know nothing about, we don’t have to sell them anything. Their curiosity alone will make them want to try it.”

One of the most impressive aspects of Prüvit is the strength of the community. In highlighting the power of community-based marketing, they discussed the category leader’s unprecedented customer to promoter ratios, one of the highest in the industry, as being instrumental to their continued growth and success.

At its core, Prüvit places a priority on leading the space in customer-centric strategy, a sentiment that was confirmed by its CEO.

“For us, I think the real currency is the roles that we play in the lives of other people,” Underwood noted. He emphasized that it is the people of the organization who bring in the real value, and the reason they are so successful is that they do everything they can to nurture and grow each individual within the company.

High achievers are great for obvious reasons, but when you can lift the members who might be going through their own struggles and setbacks, everyone wins.

Events like this showcase the community coming together (both in person and virtually) to celebrate what makes the industry so unique in the sales landscape and how their common challenges as direct sellers often provide insights into how they can all adapt and learn from each other.

Underwood often leads the charge at Prüvit’s events and it’s always refreshing to see him participate on industry panels where he can share his passion and vision with an audience that truly appreciates the stories behind his entrepreneurial pursuits, successes and learning experiences. For more on Brian Underwood and the Prüvit community, visit pruvit.com.

