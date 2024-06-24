Prüvit Founders Buy Back The Company

By Team Business For Home

Prüvit sales topped $598 Million in 2021, since then sales have been in a steady decline according to the Business For Home data for Prüvit.

In a significant move marking a new chapter for Prüvit, the original founders, Brian Underwood, Chris Harding, and Terry LaCore, have approved the reacquisition of the company.

This strategic decision underscores their commitment to Prüvit’s foundational principles and its continued growth and success in the industry.

“We are thrilled to announce that we are bringing Prüvit back to its roots,” said Brian Underwood, one of the original founders.

“This reacquisition is not just a business decision but a step towards honoring the legacy that Prüvit has created and ensuring its continued impact in the future.”

The reacquisition aims to refocus on the core values and fundamentals that have been instrumental in Prüvit’s journey so far. The founders believe that this move will strengthen the company’s market position and enhance its ability to innovate and deliver value to its customers.

Prüvit will continue to be supported by the LaCore ecosystem, bringing with it capabilities, expertise, and capital to grow Prüvit to its full potential.

“Returning to the fundamentals is key to our future strategy,” stated Chris Harding, co-founder.

“Prüvit has always been at the forefront of success in our field, and we are committed to continuing this legacy.”

Terry LaCore, another founding member, added,

“Our vision for Prüvit goes beyond the present. We’re setting the stage for a legacy that will thrive for years to come. This is just the beginning of many more achievements.”

The reacquisition is expected to bring a renewed focus on customer-centric initiatives and innovative products, reinforcing Prüvit’s position as a leader in the industry.

