Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Reed Joins Kannaway

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States, announced today that Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Reed has become a spokesperson for its subsidiary Kannaway ® to help spread awareness on the benefits of cannabidiol (CBD) for athletes, former athletes and those who are looking to achieve an active, fulfilling lifestyle.

“We’re excited to work with Mr. Reed and continue the conversation about the benefits that former athletes like him are experiencing from using CBD,”

said Kannaway® CEO Blake Schroeder.

“We feel confident that his story will further education on the benefits of CBD, particularly as a wellness supplement for both current and retired athletes.”

Kannaway® is the first hemp lifestyle network to legally offer hemp-based botanical CBD wellness products. Its Kannaway® Sports division is connecting athletes with the education and products they need to help them live happier, more fulfilling lives.

“Using Kannaway’s CBD products regularly has improved my overall wellbeing and has given me back the confidence I need to take on each day,”

said Reed.

“The company’s CBD products are high quality and I feel as though a lot of people could benefit from trying them as well.”

“We are thrilled to work with individuals like Andre Reed, who has not only had a great experience with this incredibly beneficial supplement, but also wants to help share this experience with others,”

said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus.

“We hope that this type of support and education helps us increase public awareness of CBD’s many health and wellness benefits.”

About Kannaway®

Kannaway® is a network sales and marketing company specializing in the sales and marketing of hemp-based botanical products. Kannaway® currently hosts weekly online sales meetings and conferences across the United States, offering unique insight and opportunity to sales professionals who are desirous of becoming successful leaders in the sale and marketing of hemp-based botanical products.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Our mission is to be the premier cannabis and hemp industry innovators, leveraging our team of professionals to source, evaluate and purchase value-added companies and products, while allowing them to keep their integrity and entrepreneurial spirit.

We strive to create awareness within our industry, develop environmentally-friendly, economically sustainable businesses, while increasing shareholder value. For details on Medical Marijuana, Inc.’s portfolio and investment companies, visit www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

