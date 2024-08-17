Prio Oetomo & Wisye Tjoanda Achieve Champion at QuiAri

By Team Business For Home International

How do power couples become even more powerful? By joining QuiAri. Champion Promoters, Prio Oetomo, and Wisye Tjoanda from Surabaya, Indonesia, said their marriage and business is stronger than ever since they discovered QuiAri.

Before joining Network Marketing 10 years ago, Prio and Wisye owned a successful food packaging business. Now they are one of the top MLM Industry Leaders in Indonesia and quickly on their way to QuiAri’s top rank of Crown Purple Diamond.

“Our food packaging business had us traveling all over Indonesia – from coast to coast. Through our travels, we made many friends.

Some we met through the business, but others were just regular people working at hotels, restaurants, and gas stations. Many were living paycheck to paycheck and in poor health.

Discovering Network Marketing and QuiAri was a life-changing experience for us. We found our purpose in life – to be messengers of hope.

By introducing our friends to QuiAri’s industry-first 5-Minute Pay and breakthrough Products, they now have a chance to improve their health and raise their income level to match their dreams,”

said QuiAri Champion Promoters, Prio Oetomo and Wisye Tjoanda.

Prio and Wisye said they love QuiAri because the Products work quickly, and the Compensation Plan is the fastest in the industry. The impact they have made on Promoters and Customers’ lives is “as clear as day.” Prio and Wisye also said that working together as a Team and helping others has only strengthened their bond as a couple.

“We are both the happiest we have ever been, and that has a positive impact on our marriage. We wake up excited to start the day and dream about the future. QuiAri is well-positioned to be #1 in the anti-aging and Network Marketing Industry.

It’s fun to imagine what the next 10 years might look like. QuiAri Founder & CEO, Bob Reina is a terrific leader and inspires us with his incredible work ethic. Some American-based companies focus on expansion in America first and internationally second, however, QuiAri is a revolutionary MLM company.

That means global expansion happens everywhere at once. Bob is very attentive to the needs of all markets and proactively provides new resources, assets, and tools to help Promoters reach their full potential. For example, just this week, Bob launched new, professionally translated autoresponder emails in Simplified Chinese and German to help us grow our Teams throughout Europe and Asia.

These translations arrived just 2 weeks after he generously extended the qualification deadline for our Incentive Trip to Vietnam. Not only will the translations help grow our business faster, but they will also help more Promoters on our Team qualify for a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Vietnam.

We have already qualified and are excited to meet QuiAri Leaders from all over the world at a beautiful beachfront resort. Bob has extraordinary vision and is always putting others first,”

said Prio and Wisye.

Prio and Wisye still own their food packaging business and QuiAri’s Compensation Plan has provided them with an additional business opportunity. QuiAri offers 7 potential ways to earn. Prio and Wisye have the opportunity to earn Speed Bonuses, Matching Bonuses, Lifestyle Bonuses, Rank Advancement Bonuses, Fast Start Bonuses, and Customer Bonuses on top of Team Commissions which can reach up to $50,000 per week.

“QuiAri also has the fastest cycling Compensation Plan in the industry. After accumulating 100 Group Sales Volume (GSV) on each leg – 200 GSV total – you receive a Cycle Bonus of $20. Promoters aren’t expected to be Compensation Plan experts either.

QuiAri has a website devoted to education and training (QuiAriTraining.com). All questions about the Compensation Plan are answered through professionally produced presentations and videos that can be easily shared by anyone.

We also have the best training guides in the world, like the Duplication Nation Playbook, to teach us how to reach the top rank of Crown Purple Diamond. Unlike other training guides, you’ll find helpful statistics and data to track your progress to the top.

Wisye and I always know where we stand and how close we are to achieving our dream lifestyle,”

said Prio Oetomo.

QuiAri was the first to introduce the Maqui Berry to the global market. Knowledge of the berry’s extraordinary nutritional and anti-aging benefits has recently become mainstream, but Bob Reina and QuiAri’s Scientific Advisor, Dr. Juan Hancke have known about it for years.

In fact, Dr. Juan Hancke was awarded a $5 Million grant from the World Health Organization to study Maqui. He found that Maqui contains a special youth molecule that helps address the symptoms of aging and developed a super-concentrated Maqui Berry extract (MaquiX®) specifically for QuiAri Products.

It is proprietary to QuiAri – no other product will ever have it. Bob Reina and Dr. Hancke also developed an exclusive “Youth Activation System” to help people get the most of Maqui and MaquiX®’s age-defying benefits. Prio and Wisye take all 3 QuiAri Products daily and love their results.

“I feel healthier and more physically fit. QuiAri Shake, Energy, and Prime Anti-Aging Gel have helped me lose 17 pounds and improved the quality of my sleep, raised my energy levels, and cleared up my skin. My face feels softer and smoother.

I’ve taken nutritional products before, but nothing like this. We are always on the go. I used to avoid driving at night because I’d get tired easily. It’s not a problem anymore. I recently drove 6 hours straight – from the middle of the night to sunrise the next day – and I was perfectly fine. My Promoters and Customers all have experienced similar results,”

said Wisye Tjoanda.

QuiAri is available in over 100 countries worldwide and all presentations, training materials, and assets are translated into 10 languages. Global expansion is a priority for QuiAri, and the Executive Team’s hard work has paid off. Momentum is rising worldwide as Promoters and Customers QuiAri has become a global phenomenon. People everywhere are obsessed with the Products and 5-Minute Pay Opportunity, especially in Indonesia.

“QuiAri is the biggest global movement in the industry. No other company in MLM history has ever offered 5-Minute Pay. No one even thought it was possible to pay commissions that quickly! Also, people don’t expect the products to be delicious.

QuiAri Shake is available in a rich, creamy chocolate and the vanilla tastes just like birthday cake. QuiAri Prime Gel is good too – sweet, like a dessert. Plus, all products are available in single-serve so you can take them to work, school, or the gym. This is the most revolutionary and convenient way to live a healthier lifestyle,”

stated Prio Oetomo.

Prio and Wisye are very grateful to be part of the QuiAri Family and plan to make QuiAri their new MLM forever home. They recognize QuiAri’s success and can’t wait for it to become the next billion-dollar company.

“This is the biggest opportunity of our lives. We feel blessed to have been introduced to QuiAri. Hard work and following the Duplication Nation Playbook has gotten us this far and we aren’t even close to reaching our full potential.

Thank you, Bob Reina, for your love, generosity, and outstanding support. QuiAri is the new #1,” stated QuiAri Champion Promoters,

Prio Oetomo and Wisye Tjoanda.

To learn more about QuiAri, their products, and the opportunity to become a Promoter or Customer, visit https://quiari.com/en, or follow them on social media @QuiAriOfficial.

About QuiAri

Welcome to QuiAri, the new worldwide phenomenon where people are turning back the hands of time with our breakthrough anti-aging products and experiencing life-changing results thanks to our industry-first 5-Minute Pay Opportunity. We have harnessed the power of the mighty Maqui Berry by extracting a special youth molecule, creating a proprietary youth restorative formula (MaquiX®) that has taken the $500 Billion Global Anti-Aging Market by storm. Led by Founder & CEO, Bob Reina, and his world-class Executive Team with a combined 500+ years of MLM experience, QuiAri Shake, Energy, and Prime Gel are available in over 100 countries and are considered to be the biggest breakthrough in anti-aging. From youthful skin to antioxidant support to joint, heart, and immune health and increased energy and weight management, our product is for anybody and everybody. Our Team helps people win through our #1 products and one-of-a-kind opportunity, which is the first and only to pay commissions in just 5 minutes worldwide. Visit QuiAri.com to learn more.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Please note the QuiAri business opportunity offers unlimited income potential. However, QuiAri makes no guarantee of financial success. Success with QuiAri results only from successful sales efforts, which require hard work, diligence, skill, persistence, competence, and leadership. Your income will depend on how well you exercise these qualities.

